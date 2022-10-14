ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

universalhub.com

The turkey matador of Dorchester finds himself surrounded

Welcome to Dot files a dispatch this afternoon from Ocean Street in Dorchester, already known for the meanest turkeys in all of Boston:. Minding my own business on the porch, a car starts honking at the turkeys to move out of the street, they get riled up and chase a pedestrian who starts yelling at them and now he's been standing on this car for 10 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families

Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford parking ban while AMC films television series

“NOTICE: AMC is filming in New Bedford for an upcoming television series. There will be no parking on the following dates/times/locations:. • No Parking on 8th Street between Mechanics Ln and Union Street. 5am-9pm • No Parking Madison Street Between County Street and Orchard street. • No Parking William...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Woonsocket Call

Man takes power trip at fall fest

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
WOONSOCKET, RI
FUN 107

Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022

My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
NATICK, MA
independentri.com

Byron Cahoone’s love of dogs won’t soon be forgotten

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Byron Cahoone and his Scottish terrier, Tilly, were near constant sights at the South Kingstown Dog Park for years. They could be found together, with Cahoone sitting on a bench or a chair with Tilly on his lap, or alongside him while he did one of his many volunteer chores at the park. Once, Tilly sat next to him in a tractor while he worked over some ground preparing it for dogs to use.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

2 killed in Mansfield highway crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a crash on the highway in Mansfield early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the five-car crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 495 south. State police said the driver of a gray Honda Civic, identified as a 32-year-old...
MANSFIELD, MA
