New Bedford JazzFest Returning to Kilburn Mill [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford JazzFest is back for its 10th year with special performers and an indoor venue. This year's event will take place on November 6 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kilburn Mill in the South End. JazzFest founder Eric Paradis is promising a great time with almost non-stop...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
universalhub.com
The turkey matador of Dorchester finds himself surrounded
Welcome to Dot files a dispatch this afternoon from Ocean Street in Dorchester, already known for the meanest turkeys in all of Boston:. Minding my own business on the porch, a car starts honking at the turkeys to move out of the street, they get riled up and chase a pedestrian who starts yelling at them and now he's been standing on this car for 10 minutes.
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford parking ban while AMC films television series
“NOTICE: AMC is filming in New Bedford for an upcoming television series. There will be no parking on the following dates/times/locations:. • No Parking on 8th Street between Mechanics Ln and Union Street. 5am-9pm • No Parking Madison Street Between County Street and Orchard street. • No Parking William...
Mysterious Horseshoe Crab Found in New Bedford’s Brooklawn Park
The weather has been pretty great to enjoy a nice, fall walk at Brooklawn Park in New Bedford. If you are one of the many who have taken advantage of the gorgeous sunshine and mild temperatures to sneak in a quick walk at Brooklawn recently, you may have seen something unusual.
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!
You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars!(Photo by shaunl) (TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!
Woonsocket Call
Man takes power trip at fall fest
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
Spillane on New Bedford Councilor Hugh Dunn and Ballot Questions [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Jack Spillane – columnist for New Bedford Light, an online newspaper covering Greater New Bedford – stops by Townsquare Sunday every few weeks to review some of the top news stories of the day. Spillane always has something interesting to say. This week's topics include New Bedford Ward...
Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022
My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
With autumn leaves drifting by our windows and winter’s song soon to be heard, Rocktober means there’s a lot of rock and roll around town this weekend. Check out a few ideas for live music below. Friday: Head to the Stadium Theatre in Woonsocket Friday for the Rhode...
independentri.com
Byron Cahoone’s love of dogs won’t soon be forgotten
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Byron Cahoone and his Scottish terrier, Tilly, were near constant sights at the South Kingstown Dog Park for years. They could be found together, with Cahoone sitting on a bench or a chair with Tilly on his lap, or alongside him while he did one of his many volunteer chores at the park. Once, Tilly sat next to him in a tractor while he worked over some ground preparing it for dogs to use.
nrinow.news
Tucked away for more than 60 years, records surrounding mill sale come to light in ‘Slatersville’ Episode 5
NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Director Christian de Rezendes began research for his series documenting the history of Slatersville, he noticed a gap: a period from the 1880s through the selling of the mill in 1900 and the years that followed, where little was known of what happened in the village, or with the family that had owned it.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
ABC6.com
2 killed in Mansfield highway crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two people were killed in a crash on the highway in Mansfield early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the five-car crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Interstate 495 south. State police said the driver of a gray Honda Civic, identified as a 32-year-old...
Here’s the scariest haunted house in Mass. (and 5 more you should visit for fun)
Your guide to spooky fun this Halloween. Local Halloween fans are lucky to have a number of haunted houses within driving distance of Boston. Most of the attractions will elicit a shriek from young and old alike, but some houses are spookier than others, and some are downright frightening. So...
