Trey, The Labrador Retriever Mix Is Nothing But Total Love
Trey, the black Labrador Retriever, is pretty shy when you first meet him, however, according to Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People's executive director, he really opens up to you once he feels comfortable around you and then he's nothing but pure love!. Trey has been living at the Humane Society's...
The 5th True Vine Beer Run in Tyler, TX Gonna Be Bigger Than Ever
If you’re interested in getting some exercise and then having a big party this Saturday, October 22nd in Tyler, Texas you should probably join in on the fun at the True Vine Beer Run. This will actually be the fifth year of the event and it will be benefitting the East Texas Crisis Center.
These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Marshall, TX is Over 160 Years Old
When I was looking at real estate listings in Marshall, Texas recently, I decided to look at homes outside of my budget. I found the most expensive home that is currently for sale in Marshall, Texas it’s listed at $1,699,990. When you add the fact that the home is currently 162 years old, having been built in 1860, it might turn potential buyers away. But when you see pictures of the most expensive home currently for sale in Marshall, Texas you will probably fall in love with this place.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Man Explains Why He “Hates” Tyler, Texas in Shared [VIDEO]
A man took to social media to share a video about why he "hates" Tyler, TX. People use social media for all KINDS of reasons. We want to connect with friends and family. We use it to network with potential business partners, employers, or employees. Heck, sometimes we use it simply to share the joy of dog and/or food photos. And as we all know too well by now, many use it to vent their frustrations about any number of things.
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
Want to Make Someone Smile Today? Ten of the Very Best Florists in Tyler, TX
There's a reason that flowers are consistently are a favorite gift any time of year. After all, they are the epitome of beauty. They signify care, comfort, and of course are one of the loveliest ways to express our love for someone. That's true any time of year, of course. And since it is Rose Festival weekend in Tyler, TX, flowers are definitely on people's minds right now.
WATCH: Drivers Fail to Yield as Child Tries to Safely Cross this Tyler, TX Street
A Tyler, TX woman shared a post online about her experience watching a little boy try to cross the street at a crosswalk and seeing how so few of the drivers actually yielded to him. Obviously, when this crosswalk was first placed on Paluxy Drive in Tyler, Texas, the traffic...
Can You Handle the 4th Annual Kilgore, TX Horror Film Festival?
You can’t run, you can’t hide, it’s spooky season in East Texas. We are quickly approaching Halloween which has everyone thinking about costumes and scary movies which is why it’s so exciting to see that KilGORE College will once again be hosting the Horror Movie Festival ‘Nightmare on Nolen Street’ taking place from October 24th through the 29th.
Harrison County, TX Cops Arrest Couple Found With $60K In Stolen Items
According to Harrison County Cops, These Two Were Allegedly Found With Thousands Of Dollars Of Stolen Items In The Woods. On Monday, October 9, HCSO received a report regarding a Water Truck being stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The water truck was valued at $25,000, which as you can imagine, was a significant loss to the complainant. Luckily for police, somebody kept their eyes and ears open.
Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair
You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
Roses, Wine, Movies + Monster Trucks Top The List Of East Texas Events This Weekend
Another awesome East Texas weekend is just days away and again there are plenty of things happening in East Texas to keep us all entertained throughout the weekend. The weather looks like it'll be cooperating too. It will sunny and quite warm for Saturday but a cool down and chance of rain is coming our way on Sunday, but that will be after most of the awesome events have wrapped up.
Looking For Trunk-Or-Treating Events in Tyler, Texas? Here’s A List!
For children of all ages - adults too - it's all about what character or being you're going to be transforming into for Halloween. Whether it's for the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating thing or heading to a trunk-or-treat event or just hitting up a Halloween party, it's all about the costume, and for the kids, the candy!
Grande Blvd.’s S-Curve In Tyler, Texas Could See Safety Improvements
Traffic engineers are always looking for ways to improve traffic flow and safety and our roadways. Tyler Traffic engineers have been studying a particular stretch of roadway on Grande Blvd. in Tyler, Texas between Old Jacksonville Hwy. and Hollytree Drive that has been the scene of several fatal and non-fatal crashes since 2011.
The Best TikTok’s from Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, Texas
It’s a party that will be talked about for a long time. This past weekend on the red brick streets of downtown Tyler, Texas was the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. The lineup of musicians brought a little bit of everything to East Texas and everyone had a great time. It’s going to be fun to see this music festival continue to grow but it was a fantastic first year for the festival.
One of East Texas’ Most Popular BBQ Joints Celebrates National Pulled Pork Day & We All Win
It's true there is a National Day for seemingly everything. And while the schtick may get old, when it pays off like this I think we're all just fine with it -- guys, we're all getting half-off sandwiches in Tyler, TX this Wednesday thanks to National Pulled Pork Day. If...
Bogie Has Been Waiting To Be Adopted For More Than 2 Years, Adopt Him Please
It's been a long journey for Bogie. He's been patiently waiting to be adopted from Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas. He has seen many dogs come and go and yet he still doesn't have his own backyard to call his own. We have featured Bogie as our pet of...
Gilmer, TX Resident Claims $5 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Scratch Prize
With the cost of everything going up constantly, it would be a huge relief to find out that you could financially secure for awhile. We're doing our part to help you WIN CASH and we've already hooked up several East Texans with some money but in all honesty, we can't top what the Texas Lottery has.
11 People Arrested in Latest Rusk County, Texas S.P.E.A.R. Investigation
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has been doing some great work lately bringing in individuals involved in major crimes, narcotics, street crimes and many others. They are also using this new division for community service and to educate the community. This new task force was created in September of this year (2022) and has already closed two investigations. This latest saw the arrest of 11 people from one address.
