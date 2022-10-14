ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

blackchronicle.com

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
Bay News 9

A discussion about Hurricane Ian recovery for rural communities

Hurricane Ian’s devastation, including leveled homes and businesses and flooded streets along Florida’s coastlines, are overwhelming and harrowing. While the bulk of citizens affected by this and many other hurricanes tend to be in heavily populated areas, an often overlooked and left out component is hurricanes’ impact in rural Florida.
Bay News 9

In Central Florida, few options for Long COVID patients

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Amanda Cravey came down with COVID-19 in December 2021, it felt like a mild cold – until a week later, when she said that "all of her systems went haywire." Her heart raced, she struggled to breathe and she experienced bouts of brain fog:...
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Tropical Wave Southeast Of Florida Still Growing

UPDATE 5 p.m. FRIDAY: Likely To Die Next Week… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 5 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s okay to exhale. The National Hurricane Center, in its Friday afternoon update, says the tropical wave that seems to be on an […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
floridapolitics.com

Florida fields 1,300 price gouging complaints after Hurricane Ian

So far, 100 consumers have received $17K in restitution. Florida consumers have sent the Attorney General’s office more than 1,300 complaints of alleged price gouging after Hurricane Ian hit the state Sept. 28. Most of the complaints involve prices for gas and water, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s spokeswoman Kylie...
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22

Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
