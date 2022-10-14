Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette Regional History Center hosts an Archaeology Fair Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was International Archeology Day, and the Marquette Regional History Center was celebrating. A scavenger hunt, games and even Vikings were part of the Archaeology Fair. The goal was to get people interested in history through archeology. Booths were in the main entrance, but activities continued...
WLUC
Tudor Dixon campaigns in Marquette, speaks to supporters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon spoke to more than 100 supporters in Marquette Saturday at Rippling River Resort and Honorable Distillery. She is challenging Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon answered questions about what issues Yoopers want answered. “There are big concerns about too much control...
WLUC
10-15-22: NMU vs. MTU Football; Lake Superior Pro Rally; U.P. Soccer; MTU Hockey
North Central Quarterback Luke Gorzinski scores the first touchdown in a 68-8 win over Norway. Houghton's Tessa Rautiola wins West PAC Girls Cross Country Race. North Central Coach Leo Gorzinski gives his take on the Norway Knights. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:01 AM UTC. Calumet's Captain Helen Beiring puts...
WLUC
‘Escanaboo’ craft fair comes to Escanaba Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaboo is coming to Escanaba on Saturday. It’s the third craft show in the Civic Center this year. Children are encouraged to show up in costume for the costume contest. There will be a scavenger hunt for the kids and craft vendors throughout the building.
WLUC
Pete Heyrman Scholarship Award hosts annual fundraiser
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A scholarship award started by a Munising graduate had its annual fundraiser Saturday. The Pete Heyrman Scholarship Award is named for a 1995 Munising graduate with muscle dystrophy. Each of the last four years, one male and one female student athlete at Munising High School received...
WLUC
Lake Superior Performance Rally off to a somber start
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally rolled onto the racing stages Friday. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association’s series. It hosts some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ken Block, Travis Pastrana, and Brandon Semenuk, all vying for the championship.
WLUC
Husband-wife duo featured as guest artists for October, November at Zero Degrees Art Gallery
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A husband and wife duo is the latest feature at Zero Degrees Art Gallery. Dale and Cindy Wedig are the guest artists of October and November at the downtown Marquette showroom. Though their art pieces are cohesive, Dale says he and his wife don’t intentionally coordinate....
WLUC
GINCC announces annual award winners
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (”GINCC”) has announced its 2022 Annual Awards winners. Winners are nominated by the community and then voted on by the GINCC board of directors and staff. Nominations are based on community contributions, actions and involvement in the economic health of the area.
WLUC
Marquette Symphony Orchestra kicks off 2022-2023 season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2022-2023 season starts for the Marquette Symphony Orchestra. Their first concert will be held on October 15 at the Kaufman Auditorium. The concert will feature music from composers Beethoven and Mozart, with the latter featuring a solo from guest flute player Adam W. Sadberry. Those...
WLUC
Michigan Tech wins 12th straight Miner’s Cup Game over NMU
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore Darius Willis corraled two touchdown catches, and the Husky defense limited Northern Michigan to 220 yards of total offense as Michigan Tech won its 12th straight Miner’s Cup victory Saturday afternoon at chilly Kearly Stadium in GLIAC football. Senior Braxton Blackwell added a first-half interception and sophomore Brandon Michalak tacked on a touchdown catch for the Huskies in front of 1,629 fans.
WLUC
Negaunee City Fire Department responds to electrical burn
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Negaunee City Fire Department, there were no injuries after an electrical burn Thursday night. Crews were dispatched to west Peck Street around 10:30 p.m., after a report of a smell of an electrical burn. Upon arrival firefighters found that an appliance had malfunctioned, causing wiring to burn. There were no flames or further damage as a result.
WLUC
Notre Dame slides past NMU Hockey 3-1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team was unable to overcome a couple of early power-play goals from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 3-1 defeat on Friday.Notre Dame jumped in front 2-0 less than nine minutes into action with a pair of man-advantage goals. The Wildcats never gained their footing in the first period and faced an uphill battle the rest of the way.Despite a valiant effort and a 29-12 edge in shots on goal in the last two periods, the Wildcats’ only goal came from Simon Kjellberg in the 2nd. Ryan Bischel made 36 saves in net for the Irish to help guide them to a 3-1 home win over the visiting Wildcats.
WLUC
Pit Bull Awareness Month addresses negative stigma surrounding breed
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - October is Pit Bull Awareness Month. It is a chance for shelters and owners of Pit Bulls to shed light on the misunderstood breed. Alger County Animal Shelter Animal Caregiver Alexis Downing says Pit Bulls are like any other dog breed and have a lot of tail wagging and love to go around.
WLUC
Wildcat Volleyball sweept by Missouri-St. Louis
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - Volleyball fell to the University of Missouri - St. Louis late this afternoon. Lauren Van Remortel opened up the match with an ace for the ‘Cats. The Tritons quickly retaliated and posted two. A kill from Jacqueline Smith squared the set up at two. Lizzy...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected drunk semi truck driver crashes into Northern Michigan gas station, killing man, causing large fire
L'ANSE, Mich. – A Baraga man died Thursday after a semi truck, which was driven by a suspected drunk driver, crashed into a gas station in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, causing a “large-scale” fire, according to WPBN. The Northern Michigan station reports that a 43-year-old Baraga man...
WLUC
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
An early-season winter storm will impact the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow! A mid-area of low pressure will slowly move through the east. It will bring wet heavy dense accumulating snow. It starts overnight and increases during the day tomorrow through Tuesday. There will be a sharp gradient from near Lake Superior to areas inland with snowfall amounts. Accumulations will be the greatest in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties including the Michigamme Highlands where amounts will range from 16″ to nearly two feet of snow by the end of this long-duration event. The higher elevations of the western counties will range 10-12″. Otherwise, most areas in the central and west at lower elevations will have snow amounts range 7-9″. Our southern counties will have the least amounts of around 1-3″. Road conditions will be difficult to travel and will become worse during the day tomorrow.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Three People Injured In Head-On Collision; Alcohol Suspected
A Marquette man was arrested early Wednesday after a traffic crash on M-553 south of Marquette. Michigan State Police say it happened at around 2:20 in the morning on M-553 near Olson Road. Troopers say a 20-year-old man caused the head-on collision, and was driving while intoxicated. The driver of...
WLUC
NMU Women’s Soccer uses big second half to down Purdue Northwest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A dominating effort from start to finish led to three second-half goals and a 3-0 NMU win over Purdue Northwest.Hannah Kastamo got the Wildcats on the board first right as the second half was underway. In the closing 10 minutes, Maria Storm and Brenna Musser added tallies to put the Pride away.”We didn’t start out the way we wanted to, but we got the result we needed,” Hannah Kastamo said after the game. “I thought we did a little bit better finishing our chances in the second half.”
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Could Dump Heavy Snow In Parts Of U.P.
The following is a statement posted by the National Weather Service office in Marquette Saturday afternoon about the potential for heavy snow in the Upper Peninsula. We will keep you updated on www.radioresultsnetwork.com, and Storm Team Three Meteorologist Tom Kippen is monitoring the storm as it approaches. A low pressure...
WLUC
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
NWS Alerts in effect HERE. Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
