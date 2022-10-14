Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Closing out Blink weekend; celebrating arts and culture
CINCINNATI — Blink drew thousands of people to downtown Cincinnati and Covington to celebrate arts, music and culture. Blink is the largest outdoor light festival in the country, with 101 displays spanning across 30 city blocks. "It's been a whirlwind of a weekend, just overwhelmingly positive response. We've had...
Fox 19
Thousands converge downtown for BLINK on Saturday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Billed as the largest light, art and projection experience in the country BLINK, is lighting up the Queen City in all of her glory this weekend. The event is expected to draw more than 1.5 million people into Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine and Covington over four days. FOX19...
cincinnatirefined.com
A Peek at BLINK 2022
BLINK, happening downtown this weekend, is the nation’s largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, returning to Cincinnati for the first time since 2019. The interactive arts festival was spread throughout 30 blocks of downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the riverfront, includes light displays, musical performances, murals, and more. There's one day left to catch it, so click here to learn more about it. Or, sit back and check out this sneak peek of BLINK that Twin Spire Photography at Day Off Cincy captured for us. Make sure you're following them on Facebook or Instagram to catch more to come soon.
WLWT 5
WATCH: 30 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days. 1. The Inside...
WLWT 5
Ghouls and boys, Cincinnati Zoo's HallZOOween is back!
CINCINNATI — Ghouls and boys, this weekend kicks off HallZOOween at the Cincinnati Zoo!. Fall-themed foods; such as caramel apples, pumpkin lattes, and caramel corn. In addition, three Fiona statues will be hidden throughout the zoo for people to see what Fiona dressed up as for Halloween!. The event...
LaRosa’s Updates Original Location with Modern Touches and Community Throwbacks
The OG LaRosa’s store got a full facelift over the summer that’s sure to delight west side diners for years to come. The post LaRosa’s Updates Original Location with Modern Touches and Community Throwbacks appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Lights, sounds, action: BLINK Day 2 draws big crowds in Cincinnati, Covington
CINCINNATI — BLINK's reputation is traveling at the speed of light and attracting visitors from great distances. "Oh, my God. It's amazing. We had so much fun," BLINK attendee Kim Kimball said. "[We're from] Carbondale, Illinois. Took us five hours to get here." However, this year wasn't Kimball's first...
Cincinnati Taco Week 2022: Everything to know, 9 unconventional tacos to eat
Similar to Burger Week and Wing Week, Cincinnati Taco Week 2022 is bringing discounted $2 tacos to more than 30 restaurants around the Tri-State.
WLWT 5
Aerial video: See what BLINK Cincinnati lights festival looks like from above
CINCINNATI — BLINK took over Cincinnati this weekend, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival returned through the weekend bringing large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art. The city was literally glowing with luminous facades to twinkling alleyways. Watch the...
WLWT 5
Head 'To the Moon' in this colorful BLINK exhibit in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A colorful projection of lights and sounds will cover The American Building in the Over-the-Rhine BLINK zone. Location: The American Building - 30 E Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45202. "For the past 14 years Sean has been a motion designer guy in Ohio. For the past two...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Check out these 8 must-see BLINK installations in northern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks on the Kentucky side...
dayton.com
WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
WLWT 5
Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time
CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
BLINK 2022: Top 9 installations to see this weekend
With more than 100 installations across Over-the-Rhine, BLINK can get a bit overwhelming. Here are the top nine installations around the festival.
miamistudent.net
Oxford hosts its first-ever Oktoberfest
Miami University students, alumni and Oxford residents gathered Uptown on Saturday for the city’s first Oktoberfest, dubbed Oxtoberfest. Booths for local retailers and artisans lined High Street, and food trucks and stands were set up on Park Place. Right next to Oxford Memorial Park were activities for kids, including inflatables, pumpkin painting and train rides provided by Schwab Family Farm Market.
WLWT 5
Get 'electric' with this beautiful BLINK exhibit at Fountain Square
CINCINNATI — The Blink Festival has announced a new experience for this fall's show on Fountain Square. While the location may be familiar, the experience will be new: ElectriFi. According to the festival, ElectriFi vision was developed by Fifth Third's design and innovation team, and is "inspired by the...
WLWT 5
WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show
CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022 creates glowing opportunity for small businesses in Cincinnati, Covington
CINCINNATI — For some, BLINK is an opportunity to check out world-class art while exploring one of the most colorful art showcases in the country. For business owners like Paul Picton, the festival offers a chance to capitalize on the extra evening foot traffic past his store. What You...
WLWT 5
Glide through this misty BLINK exhibit in Washington Park
CINCINNATI — Glide through this misty BLINK exhibit in Washington Park. "Misterie" is an interactive water exhibit, exploring water in it's gentlest form: mist. It is a subtle, contemplative, personal experience, designed to highlight the mystical movement of water and remind us of our intrinsic connection to nature even within the urban context.
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Cincinnati Give You Easy Access To Downtown and the Entire City
Famed for its breweries and moreish chili, you could easily spend a long weekend sampling the best brews and bites while stadium-hopping in Cincinnati, Ohio. Downtown throngs with museums, galleries, and markets, with riverside paths and vast parklands making it a doddle to hit your daily steps quota. Cincinnati’s accommodation scene has exploded with fashionable lofts and unique stays. Here are the best Airbnbs in Cincinnati, Ohio, that place you moments from Cincy’s best sights.
