Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Related
Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9
SEATTLE — Kenneth Walker III wanted to honor mentor Rashaad Penny in his first start. The Seattle rookie did just that, rushi
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Von Miller had just finished talking about the importance of the Buffalo Bills beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arro
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
ATLANTA — Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. Yet this was a week the Atlanta Falcons quarterb
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles improve to 6-0, Hurts key in 26-17 win over Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles closed out another familiar outcome — their latest victory as they roll unbeaten into an off week &mdash
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans’ Mike Vrabel Jabs NFL Officiating With ‘Reply All’ Email, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL officiating has been a hot topic of conversation due to two controversial roughing the passer penalties last week, and at least one coach shared his frustration with peers around the league. Every week, the league sends coaches and general managers an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Robbie Anderson Talks Trade Rumors & If He Wants to be Dealt
Robbie Anderson's name has been swirling in trade rumors since the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week. Anderson's relationship with Rhule dates all the way back to their time at Temple and it just so happens to be that things went a little sideways in his first game without his former college coach.
Raleigh News & Observer
The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Week 6 - Bengals at Saints
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 6 matchup against the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Pregame Notes
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – After struggling to get turnovers last season, the Ravens have excelled at getting the ball this year. The Ravens have forced a league-high 11 turnovers. However, safety Marcus Williams, who leads the team with three interceptions, is on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist. Baltimore...
Raleigh News & Observer
Can Panthers’ Steve Wilks make most of second chance? Former bosses, players think so
It was 2012, and Ron Rivera needed a new defensive backs coach in the second season of his tenure as Carolina Panthers head coach. He knew exactly who he wanted in that role: Steve Wilks. In 2006, Wilks’ first season as an NFL assistant, the Chicago Bears’ defense ranked fifth...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lawsuit Filed Against Alvin Kamara in New Orleans
A lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm (Houston, TX) and Garner & Munoz (New Orleans, LA), on behalf of client Darnell Greene (Plaintiff). The court document petitions for civil damages based on assault and battery against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (Defendant). The attorneys submitted the...
Raleigh News & Observer
A Look At The Three Biggest Questions For Miami Heat Entering This Season
The Miami Heat are less than a week from their season opener against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday at FTX Arena. SI.com's Robin Lundberg recently broke down the three biggest questions entering the season. Here's what he had to say:. Can Tyler Herro justify his contract?. Tyler Herro got paid; now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh News & Observer
Three Big Questions for the Suns for This Season
Here are the three biggest questions facing the Phoenix Suns. CP3 has brought a lot of winning with him to Phoenix. However, the veteran Point God has been either run down or injured when it comes to the playoffs. And with yet another year on the odometer, one must wonder when attrition will set in as the Suns will need more vintage Paul than the version they got against Dallas.
Raleigh News & Observer
Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for NCAAF Week 7
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The college football season continues to get more interesting week by week. Texas is back in the Top 25 after a dominant win over Oklahoma, but the Top 5 remains the same with the juggernauts of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan at the top. The Week 7 slate looks to be the best of the season so far with major conference implications across multiple matchups. It is the ideal time to take advantage of over $5,000 in Colelge Football betting promo codes and bonuses.
Comments / 0