Dan’s Daily: Marc-Andre Fleury Booed, Penguins & Crosby Are Rolling
The Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling. As Sidney Crosby noted following the Penguins’ 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, wins in October count for the same two points as wins in March. PHN has full Penguins coverage below. Minnesota fans booed Marc-Andre Fleury, and he agreed with them. The NHL cleared Ian Cole. Matt Murray is out for several weeks after injuring his groin in the morning skate. Pat Brisson could lead Hockey Canada, and the Washington Capitals signed an unemployed fan favorite.
NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole
The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
Detroit Red Wings improve to 2-0 with a 5-2 win at Devils, but lose Tyler Bertuzzi (hand)
The Detroit Red Wings showed for a second straight night that they are an improved team, building momentum off another fine outing by one of their goaltenders and contributions from newcomers. They had to make do without Tyler Bertuzzi for most of Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils at...
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play
Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
FUTURE HALL-OF-FAME DEFENCEMAN LANDS OFF-ICE ROLE WITH OILERS
On Friday, the Edmonton Oilers announced a slew of changes to their off-ice staff in the scouting and development departments. Among the changes was the addition of future Hall-of-Fame defenceman Duncan Keith, who just retired from the National Hockey League in July, as a Player Development Consultant. Keith, 39, spent...
Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Wild 7-6
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Adrian Kempe's second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season.Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. "I haven't been in a game like that I don't think in my career. I'm glad I can check...
Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar
It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
OUTDOOR HOCKEY EXPECTED TO RETURN TO EDMONTON NEXT SEASON
November 22nd, 2023 will mark the 20th anniversary of the NHL's first regular season outdoor game, which was held at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens. To mark the anniversary, it appears that the NHL will be returning to Commonwealth Stadium in 2023 with Edmonton's opponent set...
Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster
The Nashville Predators have three regular season games under their belt. Now it's time for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals to kick off their season tonight. The Admirals boast a very talented roster making their 2022-2023 season one to keep an eye on. The biggest and perhaps most surprising name on...
FIGHT BREAKS OUT IN STANDS DURING MINNESOTA V. LOS ANGELES (VIDEO)
The Minnesota Wild - Los Angeles Kings game played on Saturday night was absolutely bonkers. After two periods, the score was 6-4 and it felt like both team's defenses just took the night off. However, the highlight of the night happened in the 200s section of Xcel Energy Center, where a couple of ladies had...a disagreement.
Detroit Red Wings release projected lines for matchup vs. Devils
What are the Detroit Red Wings’ projected lines for tonight’s game?How can you watch, listen to, and stream Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils?. On Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings opened up their 2022-23 season with a 3-0 win at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens.
2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Canadiens News & Rumors: Price, Drouin, Mesar, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Carey Price receives a thunderous ovation during the home opener on Wednesday, Mike Matheson becomes the latest Habs’ defenceman to go down with an injury, and William Trudeau has signed his entry-level contract. Plus, both Logan Mailloux and...
