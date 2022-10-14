Read full article on original website
Three IDEA Permian Basin schools listed amongst healthiest schools in the nation
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three idea schools in Midland and Odessa received distinctions for most healthy schools in the nation. IDEA schools have worked hard to ensure students are living healthy lifestyles while on their campuses. There are three components to making the list of healthy schools... food... fitness... and...
7th annual Fall Marketplace in Midland this weekend
MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
Downtown Odessa hosting Treats on the Streets
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. invites you to Treats on the Streets. This family-fun, free event will feature different participating businesses scattered downtown. On October 31st from 4:00 – 7:00pm, visit a participating local business downtown to receive a map and stamp page. Follow the map to get...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Jackalopes vs. El Paso Rhinos
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Jackalopes swept the El Paso Rhinos in their first home series of the season. Watch the highlights below for a more in-depth look.
Plumbing problems force temporary closure for Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The ancient pipes underneath the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry have finally fallen apart and created a $10,500 problem for the charity. But thanks to a generous community, they have already raised $6000 in just two days. “We’ve been here over 30 years and Midland has never let us down. Midland has […]
American Legion Riders hosting Poker Run
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The American Legion is hosting a Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will start and finish at the American Legion Post 430. The first bike out is at 10 a.m. and participants may register at the post until 11 a.m. when the last bike is out.
VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary hosting Trunk or Treat
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary is hosting a Halloween event. The event will be a Trunk of Treat at Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 PM. The Trunk or Treat will be at 409 Veterans Airpark Ln, Midland. The event will feature candy, games, a raffle and more.
HIGHLIGHTS: Wolforth Frenship vs. Midland High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High Bulldogs hosted Wolforth Frenship at Astound Broadband Stadium. Watch the highlights here.
5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room
ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room. "Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.
New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council
MIDLAND, Texas — Soon, at the intersection of Mockingbird Drive and Fairgrounds Road there will be a new neighborhood called Mockingbird Ridge. Betenbough Homes received zoning approval from the city for the southern section of the neighborhood that will be 317 acres. "Council was pleased with what they’re bringing...
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
'Friday Night Lights' stars the Permian Panthers, but MOJO has accomplished more than just the popular book
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Panthers. One of the most storied football programs in West Texas. "These kids are amazing," Ratcliff Stadium PA Announcer Todd Berridge said. "The coaches are amazing. Just the whole entire school is amazing and we have an awesome responsibility to defend that school. To defend that honor to defend the history of Permian High School."
HIGHLIGHTS: Monahans vs. Fort Stockton
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans Loboes beat previously undefeated Fort Stockton 38-29 on Friday night, on the road. Watch the video above for highlights.
RECAP: Odessa Permian and Midland Legacy play instant classic
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Arch rivals Permian and Legacy met on Friday night at Ratliff Stadium. The Legacy Rebels won a back-and-forth game 33-25, to give the Panthers their first loss of the season. Watch the video above for highlights.
‘She will live on forever’: Slain Midland woman, 19, honored during domestic violence awareness walk
Dec. 18 was proclaimed ‘Veronica Renee Sanchez Day’ in Midland MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Veronica Renee Sanchez was a loving person with a caring heart. She adored animals. Veronica would stop to feed any stray pet. She’d encourage anyone, even a stranger, to adopt an animal needing a home. Veronica had plans to start college […]
2 West Texas Haunted Houses Sure To Bring The Screams This Halloween!
We are 19 days away from Halloween! The countdown is on. Who is ready for spooky season? Have you figured out your costume, your Halloween night plans? I know people who love Halloween so much they've had this all figured out for months. Props to those folks, I still need to get my kids a Halloween costume, I guess it's time to start looking and hope all the good ones aren't all gone.
HIGHLIGHTS: Greenwood vs. Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Texas (KOSA) - The Greenwood Rangers went on the road and beat Sweetwater 35-7 on Friday night. Watch the video above for highlights.
Looking for some fall fun this weekend? The City of Odessa has exciting things in store
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Division has been hard at work this week transforming McKinney Park into a spooktacular venue for the 12th annual Fall Fest, happening this weekend. The event begins at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 and will feature family friendly activities throughout the day, including a pie […]
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Greenwood vs Monahans
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - The Greenwood Rangerettes hosted the Monahans Loboes in Volleyball on Saturday afternoon. Watch the highlights below for a more in-depth look.
