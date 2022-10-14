NN man gets 41 months in prison for threatening elected officials

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Newport News man to 41 months in prison after making violent threats to elected officials at the state and national levels.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Steve Cochran, 43, made more than 60 threats of murder, rape, torture, and kidnap toward elected officials, including members of Congress, a U.S. senator and a former U.S. president.

Officials said the threats were graphic in nature. They said Cochran was trying to get the recipients to change their political views.

"For example, Cochran threatened to shoot a U.S. Senator," according to a press release. "Cochran added that this was 'not a threat – it was a 'guarantee'.” He also threatened a Governor repeatedly that he would not 'live past August' and his 'wife and kids are in imminent danger'."

Cochran has been convicted as a felon twice previously for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary with intent to commit larceny. He was also convicted of assault for threatening to kill his spouse.