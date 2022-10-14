Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Paxton host Wauneta-Palisade
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Paxton defeated Wauneta-Palisade Friday night in Paxton 48-0. The Tigers got off to a hot start leading 22-0 in the 2nd quarter where Tommy Markussen found Gunnar Foster on a deep pass for a touchdown to extend the Paxton lead. Paxton would continue to pour it on taking a 42-0 lead into the half, and they would finish off the shut out.
knopnews2.com
Lexington travels to Grand Island Northwest
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 0-6 Lexington Minutemen travel to Grand Island Northwest to face the 3-4 Vikings as the Minutemen look to claim their first win of the season. The Minutemen suffer another loss tonight at Grand Island Northwest, they fall to the Vikings by a final score of 52-10. Lexington falls to 0-7 on the season and will return to action on October 21st at home against Scottsbluff.
knopnews2.com
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Dundy County-Stratton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves hosted Dundy County-Stratton Friday afternoon out in Hayes Center. The Tigers got things going early and often as Corbin Horner took the keeper into the endzone for the score and the Tigers lead was up to 22-8. The Wolves would answer back though as Hayden Kramer found Jeremiah Ingison for the deep touchdown pass, but the Tigers would keep up the momentum and lead 38-14 after the first quarter.
knopnews2.com
North Platte host Norfolk
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-3 North Platte Bulldogs host the 5-2 Norfolk Panthers. In their previous game, the Dawgs were on the road at Lincoln Northeast and came back with a 56-7 win. North Platte looks to keep the trend going against the Panthers. At the end of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knopnews2.com
Friday Night Sports Hero: Trey Robertson
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Trey Robertson used to play football in the fall at Wallace High School, but that changed in his Senior year. This fall, Robertson has made the transition over to cross country after suffering a blot clot in his leg last April. The clot also didn’t allow Robertson to run track during his Junior year either. Though he had to quit playing football, Robertson felt that cross country was a good fit for him.
Kearney Hub
Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license
LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
knopnews2.com
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte. Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while...
knopnews2.com
Gusty winds and mild temperatures Friday; Cooler and calmer weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and blustery Thursday, temperatures will be more mild Friday with windy conditions continuing. During the weekend, conditions will calm down and cool down. Due to a strong area of high pressure still on top of the viewing area and this will allow...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
Amanda Knox comes to North Platte to share her story
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Amanda Knox came to North Platte Thursday, to share her story about what happened to her 15 years ago for the Town Hall Lecture Series. Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she says she didn’t commit. The controversy over her case made international headlines for nearly a decade and thrust Knox into the spotlight, where she was vilified, shamed, and harassed by the media.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Warrants are active as of Oct. 13, 2022. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: 1st degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft. Timothy L. Caudillo.
Comments / 0