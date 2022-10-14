ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
Will This Be the Driest Month on Record

So far Louisville has only recorded one one-hundredth of an inch of rain in the month of October. We are only half way through the month, but at this point there are no rain chances for Louisville in the next week. There are some signals that the last week of the month could see enough of a pattern shift to bring better rain chances, but it's too far away to be more specific than that. We don't want to raise anyone's hopes prematurely.
GE Appliances donates kitchen for blind students in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at one Louisville school now have the tools they need to face the challenges of life after high school. GE Appliances donated a full kitchen for students at Central High School who are blind or have low vision. Central High School's Vision resource center is...
Take steps to celebrate the planet with the Louisville Earth Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get in touch with nature during the Louisville Earth Walk. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about this special event to celebrate the planet. Join in the 6th annual Louisville Earth Walk, a community celebration featuring a non-competitive walk. The event happens on Saturday, October 22nd starting at...
The Village Market offers up 5 different restaurants in one stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Village Market is 5 restaurants under one roof. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the new modern food hall now open in Paristown. The Village Market features five local, independent restaurants and amazing atmosphere. The newly revitalized neighborhood of Paristown gets another destination spot. Jeff’s Donuts, Ramble...
Weekend closure on Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled for Nov. 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 over the Sherman Minton Bridge will close the night of Nov. 11 and reopen more than two days later. In a news release Friday, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project said crews will perform "demolition activities" on the lower deck of the bridge.
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
Organizers release lineup for Abbey Road on the River 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Abbey Road on the River has announced its lineup for next year's festival in Jeffersonville. Legends Live! Micky Dolenz of the Monkees and Felix Cavaliere's Rascals will headline. The festival will also feature Live and Let Die: the music of Paul McCartney. BritBeat, Classicstone, Gavin Pring...
The Celtic Fling comes to life at Birdsell Castle

CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- The Celtic Fling will come to life in a 15th century castle. The Southern Indian Renaissance Faire is located at the Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana. Visitors can rub elbows with peasants, pirates, vikings, fairies, a princess, and a duke and duchess. Thou may even be...
'No-kill' status in jeopardy as LMAS shelter reaches max capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's animal shelter is so full, it's worried it may not be a "no-kill" shelter much longer. As of Friday morning, Louisville Metro Animal Services says it was down to just one open dog kennel. It's had a no-kill status for the last five years, but...
