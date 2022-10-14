Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Kingdom encourages new, family-fun tradition with Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The whole family would enjoy a new experience with Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom. The event is during weekends in October. During daylight, take a spin on rides at the park, or taste autumn treats. After dark, the park lights up with glow pumpkin sculptures and gourds.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
wdrb.com
Maker's Mark collecting glass at Kroger, Liquor Barn to 'upcycle' into sand
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky distillery piloted a new program to benefit the environment. Maker's Mark reuses glass bottles as part of a Glass to Garden, an initiative that uses pulverized machines to crush glass into a sand-like substance. According to a news release Friday, Maker's Mark will host...
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
wdrb.com
Will This Be the Driest Month on Record
So far Louisville has only recorded one one-hundredth of an inch of rain in the month of October. We are only half way through the month, but at this point there are no rain chances for Louisville in the next week. There are some signals that the last week of the month could see enough of a pattern shift to bring better rain chances, but it's too far away to be more specific than that. We don't want to raise anyone's hopes prematurely.
wdrb.com
GE Appliances donates kitchen for blind students in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at one Louisville school now have the tools they need to face the challenges of life after high school. GE Appliances donated a full kitchen for students at Central High School who are blind or have low vision. Central High School's Vision resource center is...
wdrb.com
Take steps to celebrate the planet with the Louisville Earth Walk
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get in touch with nature during the Louisville Earth Walk. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about this special event to celebrate the planet. Join in the 6th annual Louisville Earth Walk, a community celebration featuring a non-competitive walk. The event happens on Saturday, October 22nd starting at...
wdrb.com
New businesses coming to Douglass Loop, Ten20 Craft Brewery officially opens third location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two long-standing staples of the Douglass Loop closed, new business ventures are now opening this fall. Ten20 Craft Brewery officially opened its third taproom with its newest location on Bardstown Road on Friday. The space previously housed Heine Brothers'. The brewery plans to have pizza...
wdrb.com
The Village Market offers up 5 different restaurants in one stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Village Market is 5 restaurants under one roof. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the new modern food hall now open in Paristown. The Village Market features five local, independent restaurants and amazing atmosphere. The newly revitalized neighborhood of Paristown gets another destination spot. Jeff’s Donuts, Ramble...
wdrb.com
Music festival this weekend in Louisville benefits mental health advocacy group
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local music festival in Louisville this weekend will spotlight mental health. The Big Stomp — formerly known as PeteFest — runs Friday night and Saturday at Jones Field across from Turkey Run Park. The stages are set and ready for the more than...
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
wdrb.com
Weekend closure on Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled for Nov. 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 over the Sherman Minton Bridge will close the night of Nov. 11 and reopen more than two days later. In a news release Friday, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project said crews will perform "demolition activities" on the lower deck of the bridge.
wdrb.com
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Organizers release lineup for Abbey Road on the River 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Abbey Road on the River has announced its lineup for next year's festival in Jeffersonville. Legends Live! Micky Dolenz of the Monkees and Felix Cavaliere's Rascals will headline. The festival will also feature Live and Let Die: the music of Paul McCartney. BritBeat, Classicstone, Gavin Pring...
wdrb.com
The Celtic Fling comes to life at Birdsell Castle
CHARLESTOWN, In. (WDRB) -- The Celtic Fling will come to life in a 15th century castle. The Southern Indian Renaissance Faire is located at the Birdsell Castle in Charlestown, Indiana. Visitors can rub elbows with peasants, pirates, vikings, fairies, a princess, and a duke and duchess. Thou may even be...
wdrb.com
SNEAK PEEK: WDRB takes you inside nearly $5M Prospect mansion before global auction
PROSPECT, KY (WDRB) - When it comes to auctions, it’s nice to set your price — but what if it’s a multi-million-dollar home you have a shot at?. A nearly $5 million dollar Prospect home is hitting the auction block in less than two weeks. The 11,698...
wdrb.com
'No-kill' status in jeopardy as LMAS shelter reaches max capacity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's animal shelter is so full, it's worried it may not be a "no-kill" shelter much longer. As of Friday morning, Louisville Metro Animal Services says it was down to just one open dog kennel. It's had a no-kill status for the last five years, but...
wdrb.com
'Handle With Care' allows Ky. children access to mental health resources if police participate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Helping students experiencing trauma is the goal of a new Kentucky program called Handle with Care. It started in 2019 following the passing of the School Safety and Resiliency Act. Kentucky State Police oversees the program but it doesn't operate without local police and sheriff's departments...
