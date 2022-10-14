Amy Schumer’s mock-promotional ‘Colorado’ sketch prompts feedback at state tourism office

Read full article on original website
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
This Person Owns More Land Than Anyone Else In Colorado
You've probably had a dozen people tell you to "buy dirt." Well, this person listened, and as of 2022, owns more land than anyone else in Colorado. It just so happens the person owning the most land in Colorado also claims another major title when it comes to real estate. Meet Colorado's largest landowner.
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden’s Colorado national monument designation ‘an unlawful act of genocide’
The Ute Indian Tribe called President Joe Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument “genocide.” The monument was endorsed by Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse. But the tribe says they were not consulted.
Is It Legal to Bury a Pet in Your Yard in Colorado?
Saying goodbye to a family pet is one of the hardest things to do in life. Pets can be so much fun to own but saying goodbye is always the hardest part If your pet passes away in Colorado, what are the options for the owner?. Can you bury a...
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023
(NEXSTAR) — As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database...
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
brickunderground.com
Why we moved from Denver to the UWS: To be near our grandkids and soak up NYC culture during our retirement
Having lived in the Denver area for 28 years, recent retirees Alma and John longed to be closer to their grandchildren in NYC. They sold their primary home and bought a condo on the UWS. Now they split their time between NYC and their mountain retreat in Colorado. Here’s their story:
New $2 million dog day care, boarding facility opens in Colorado
Luxury takes a new form at the Boardmoor Pet Resort. Visible from Interstate 25 in Fountain, the Boardmoor’s 18,807-square-foot facility (the same size as four NBA basketball courts) can be easily mistaken for a warehouse in a strip of industrial complexes. But inside is what owners Dan and Lea O’Sullivan call a dog’s “home away from home.”
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
Are You Breaking the Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Colorado
If you have ever had to make the trip down to the bottom of a trash dumpster, I hope it was due to dropping your keys or your phone down in it. A trash dumpster is not a very nice place to be in Grand Junction or anyplace else. Once...
In their words: What Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument means to Eagle County
On a historic day in Eagle County, lots of people had lots to say about President Joe Biden’s visit to designate his administration’s first national monument. Here’s a roundup of quotes from elected officials and locals on the significance of the new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
Bryan Ramirez Exits Davies Entertainment; Rob Schneider’s ‘Daddy Daughter Trip’ Gets Expanded Release; ‘Freedom Hair’, ‘Magda’, ‘The Answer To My Prayer’ Castings; More – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Bush (Good Sam) and Jeremie Harris (Fargo) will star alongside Simona Brown in MPI Original Films’ drama Freedom Hair from Oscar nominee Dianne Houston, which is currently in production in Atlanta. The film written and directed by Houston and produced by MPI is based on the true story of Melony Armstrong (Brown), a determined mother who sets out to start a natural hair braiding business to achieve financial independence, but must overcome unexpected obstacles imposed by a powerful cosmetology cartel and the state of Mississippi. Melony’s efforts led to thousands of African American women in Mississippi following in her...
Will Twitter improve under Elon Musk's ownership? Americans weigh in
Twitter will have better freedom of speech protections if Tesla CEO Elon Musk successfully purchases the social media giant, Americans in Oklahoma say.
‘Soft side’ campaign groups are turning Matt Solomon’s words against him in Senate District 8 election
A group called All Together Colorado has been making ad buys on YouTube for a 30-second spot targeting Republican Matt Solomon, who is running for Colorado’s Senate District 8 seat, saying “even he calls himself a hustler.”. The claim is, in fact, true, although his opponent said he...
Stream restoration projects focused on beavers present ‘unsettled’ issue
State officials are working to address a tension that has arisen alongside the growing popularity of stream restoration projects that aim to keep water on the landscape by mimicking beaver activity. There’s no doubt that North America’s largest rodent is good for riparian ecosystems. By building dams that pool water,...
Actor Jeff Perry Is Stealing the Show on ABC's 'Alaska Daily' — Where Have We Seen Him Before?
ABC's Alaska Daily is almost ripped from the headlines. According to the Los Angeles Times, the new fictional series is loosely based on a "series of articles, reported by the Anchorage Daily News in conjunction with ProPublica, about official indifference to missing or murdered Indigenous young women." To say this...
Solomon: Working to help you get ahead
The Wall Street Journal recently called the U.S. Senate race in Colorado a “race to the rhetorical middle.” It went on to say that Sen. Michael Bennet and his GOP challenger Joe O’Dea reflect each other like fun-house mirrors. This is a common occurrence in this year’s election cycle as campaigns try to paint their opponents as the bad guy while running to the middle to gather as many votes as possible.
