mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz wins shootout over Oakleaf
Offenses flashed on Friday night at Citizens Field as Buchholz remained undefeated with a 45-31 win over 4S District 3 rival Oakleaf (Orange Park). The win also gave the Bobcats (6-0) their second win in district play. Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore, a 2023 4-star Florida commit, threw for five touchdown...
WCJB
Gator football team falls to LSU in a shootout, 45-35
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators had no answer for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels on Saturday night in The Swamp. Daniels rushed for three scores and passed for three others to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35. Florida gave up 528 total yards to drop its fourth straight in the head to head series.
WCJB
UF women’s basketball player Zippy Broughton to miss entire 2022-23 season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In less than a month, the Florida women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season, at home, against Florida A&M. However, they will be without dynamic point guard Zippy Broughton for the entire year. On Friday, the university announced Broughton would miss the entire season...
News4Jax.com
16 years later: Over 20,000 fans show support as 2 HBCUs battle it out at TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the first time two HBCUs are playing in Jacksonville in more than a decade. Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University battled it out Saturday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. The game being played at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home stadium caused a bit of a...
WCJB
Gator Insider: Breaking down the parallels of Florida, LSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week seven of the college football season brings to light one of the best rivalry games in college football, LSU vs. Florida. The Gators enter the contest having lost the last three meetings to the Tigers, and are eager to snap that streak in Billy Napier’s first season at the helm. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell breaks down the many similarities between these two teams, and what factor might make the difference in the outcome.
WCJB
‘The show must go on!’ Chiefland Middle High School still has homecoming festivities after homecoming game was cancelled
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) -.Chiefland Middle High School held its homecoming parade today despite the homecoming football game being canceled. Chiefland was supposed to battle Zarephath Academy at tonight’s homecoming game but they dropped out just days before the game. Chiefland’s head football coach James Corbin told TV20 he reached...
WCJB
Chiefland High School will hold its homecoming parade despite the cancellation of their football opponent
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Chiefland High School homecoming parade on Friday even though their football opponent canceled. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and there will be a Pow Wow after the starts at 6:30 p.m. Pow Wow events include king court, queens court, and...
WCJB
Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Lake City on Monday, Another Way Inc. hosts Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event to support domestic violence survivors. Members and supporters of the University of Florida University Women’s Club celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary. TV20 hosts the Gainesville mayoral debate between...
WATCH: Falling tree snaps power lines, nearly hits passing driver
Law enforcement dash camera footage captured a Florida driver's close call with a falling tree.
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
News4Jax.com
Woman swept away by river surge in Puerto Rico had just moved from Jacksonville with husband
A woman, who recently moved with her husband from Jacksonville to start a new life, is dead after a sudden tragedy in Puerto Rico. Jacqueline Albright died after a surge of water swept her away while on a hike with her husband, Blake, at La Soplaera Waterfall. His sister, Savannah Reinhart, spoke with News4JAX on Wednesday.
Candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff Lakesha Burton told to stop wearing JSO uniform
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Current Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey sent sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton a letter claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia'. First Coast News obtained the letter in which Sheriff Ivey cites a commercial made by Burton in which...
WCJB
‘Spirit of Pride Community Awards Dinner’ is back after two-year hiatus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Pride Community Center of North Central Florida honored people who have supported and contributed to the LGBTQ+ community. Since 2000, the center has helped provide the lgbtq+ community in Gainesville with resources and safe spaces. Guests gathered at the Sweetwater Branch Inn for the first time...
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
WCJB
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WCJB
UF fundraiser raises more than 4.5 billion dollars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF fundraising campaign now has billions of dollars in donations. More than 600,000 gators contributed to UF’s “Go Greater” campaign. The funds go toward scholarships, student programs, research, and campus infrastructure. The campaign began in 2014 with a goal of 3 billion...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Taro, Mendes, and Buttercup
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the very sweet and perfect Taro. This three-year-old kitty loves to cuddle and will love you until the bitter end. Next is the pup who...
