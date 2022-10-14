Clinton cross country teams have strong showing at RVC meet

WHITEWATER, Wis.—The Clinton cross country teams were just five points away from turning the Rock Valley Conference meet into the Cougar Invitational.

While the boys team captured its second consecutive RVC title, the girls squad finished five points behind Evansville for the crown at the race held on the UW-Whitewater campus.

Clinton junior Paige Damman took home individual honors for the girls race, while McFarland’s Spencer Alf ran away with the boys title, breaking the course record in the process with a time of 16:23.

The Cougar boys were paced by Quinn McCabe, who placed fourth with a 17:39. Clinton barely edged out McFarland, finishing with 43 points to McFarland’s 48.

A significant reason for Clinton’s success, as has been the case all season, was the performance of its sophomore class.

Oliver Melson (sixth, 18:02), Reagan Flickinger (seventh, 18:18) and Dylan Yurs (eighth, 18:22) all earned first-team all-conference honors for their performance.

“When I saw that (McFarland second runner) Isaac Ewing beat me, I thought it was over,” McCabe said. “But then I turned around and saw Oliver, Reagan and Dylan all in a row, and I knew we had a chance. The sophomore class was huge again.”

Nathan Shallenberger, another sophomore, capped the Clinton scorers with a time of 19:18, good for 18th place.

“Everything happened exactly the way it was supposed to on our end,” LeFeber said. “Everybody placed where they wanted to, and met the times they were aiming for. I guess they weren’t quite as ready for it as Evansville, but they should have nothing but pride in what they’ve done this season.”

Clinton coach Brian LeFeber couldn’t say enough about the boys team.

“They ran an incredible race,” LeFeber said. “The amount of pride and emotion I have as I think about all the people who ran that race, it just makes it so great to see the smiles on their faces as they hold the conference trophy.”

The Cougars qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament as a team last season, and will have an opportunity to repeat the feat Saturday, Oct. 21 at the sectional meet at UW-Parkside.

Other local top finishers included Beloit Turner’s Darren Niedfeldt, who finished 11th with an 18:56, and Brodhead-Juda’s Nathan Engen, who placed 12th with an 18:57.

Damman (20:27) has been a consistent performer all season, and capped her campaign with a 10-second win over Jessi Salimes of Edgerton.

“Today just showed that Paige is really good under pressure,” LeFeber said. “She’s got so much to look forward to in her running career. She did an incredible job and deserved to win today.”

Damman, who qualified for the state meet as an individual last year, was pleased with her performance as well as her team’s.

“I realized after the first mile that I had a pretty decent lead,” Damman said. “I knew that I just had to keep pushing and hang on to it for the rest of the race. To finish second in conference this year after not having enough runners to field a team last year, it’s been a great year.”

Turner’s Lydia Seifarth shook off an early injury to make first-team all-conference, finishing sixth with a 21:28. Brodhead-Juda’s Kalena Riemer placed eighth with a 21:57 to earn first-team honors.

RVC MEET RESULTS

GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Evansville 57, Clinton 62, Whitewater 82, East Troy 112, Jefferson 124, Brodhead-Juda 130.

TOP 10: 1. Damman (CL), 20:27; 2. Salimes (EDGE), 20:37; 3. Kirch, (MCF), 20:52; 4. Langer (EDGE), 20:53; 5. Gallagher, (EV) , 20:57. 6. Seifarth (BT), 21:28. 7. Hermanson (EV) , 21:30. 8. Riemer (BJ), 21:57. 9. Soto (WW), 22:05. 10. Hefty (WW), 22:08.

BOYS TEAM SCORES: Clinton 43, McFarland 48, Evansville 136, Edgerton 154, Beloit Turner 178, Big Foot 184, Jefferson 196, East Troy 212.

TOP 10: 1. Alf (MCF), 16:23. 2. Hefty, (WW), 17:11 3. Ewing (MCF), 17:32 4. McCabe (CL), 17:39 . 5. Holden (WW), 17:50 6. Melson (CL), 18:02 7. Flickinger (CL), 18:18. 8. Yurs (CL), 18:22. 9. Fridley (ET), 18:26. 10. Sund (EDGE), 18:54.