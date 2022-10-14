Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVU Basketball Bob Huggins Front.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Just as Thursday night's football meeting with Baylor turned o…
West Virginia - Texas Tech TV and Kickoff Announced
West Virginia and Texas Tech will square off under the lights
voiceofmotown.com
The Powers That Be at West Virginia Still Believe in Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – While Neal Brown has fairly faced criticism for his performance as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, it seems that the two people that matter the most in regards to his future, director of athletics Shane Lyons and West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee, both still believe in Neal Brown and the direction of the football program.
voiceofmotown.com
The Future of West Virginia Basketball
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2022-2023 West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball season starts in the coming weeks with mixed expectations. Bob Huggins has said that this team “will make a run” and “will finish better than 9th place in the Big 12”, where they were picked in the conference preseason poll.
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for West Virginia’s Next Director of Athletics
Morgantown, West Virginia – What we’ve learned very clearly over the past several seasons of West Virginia sports is that Shane Lyons ain’t it. Lyons, who has been the director of athletics at West Virginia University since 2015, has made decisions that have put the athletic department in quite a bind.
Projecting WVU's Starting Five for the 2022-23 Season
Looking at who may be in the Mountaineers' starting lineup.
wvsportsnow.com
Gold Team Defeats Blue 37-31 in West Virginia Debut Scrimmage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Friday night, the gold team defeated the blue team 37-31 to conclude the Gold-Blue Debut event for West Virginia men’s basketball. The scrimmage lasted two 12-minute halves. Emmitt Matthews, Tre Mitchell and Pat Suemnick did not participate in the scrimmage to due to being banged up with nagging injuries.
Phillips Leads Park Past Top Ranked Musselman
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brett Phillips had five total touchdowns in Park’s 34-7 win over top ranked Musselman Friday night for homecoming. Three of Phillips touchdown passes went to Jerrae Hawkins. Now 5-2 the Patriots visit Brooke next week. Lauren Nolte was crowned homecoming queen at halftime.
SportsZone Highlights: Oak Hill at Buckhannon Upshur
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Oak Hill defeated Buckhannon Upshur (2-5) by a final score of 27-7. Next week, Buckhannon Upshur will play Grafton.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 8 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 8 is done and away! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:. Philip Barbour - River (OH)
Western Pa. high school football game had the craziest ending you will ever see. Check it out here
Don’t be surprised if the end of Friday night’s Pittsburgh Central Catholic-Penn Hills game goes national. Like as soon as Saturday. And that is because it might just be the wildest ending to a high school football game most fans will see in their lifetime. Central Catholic wound...
Central Earns Win On Homecoming
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central rolled past Carrick on homecoming 34-0. The Maroon Knights are now 7-0 they will visit Beaver Local next week. Elle Canestraro was crowned homecoming queen.
WDTV
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Metro News
Hazel’s House of Hope starting to fill-up in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Despite the pandemic and a severe storm, Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue in Morgantown is now evolving into the social service hub originally envisioned by members of the local leaders. The center is managed by Morgantown Community Resources (MCR), board member Ron Justice...
WBOY
6 haunted destinations in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
WTRF
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
WTRF
From Wheeling to Steubenville: Do you know the major announcements this past week?
(WTRF) — From mannequins that can simulate giving birth to a major announcement from Wheeling’s Chamber of Commerce, it’s been a week of excitement!. It started as racial slurs reportedly appearing on social media, then yelling them at football games. And now officials at Marshall County Schools want it stopped.
Kohl’s announces opening date for Morgantown store
Kohl's has announced the official opening date for its Morgantown-area store in Westover.
WDTV
Billboard for fentanyl poisoning in Morgantown raises awareness
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fentanyl poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for Americans ages 18-45. An advocacy group is now raising awareness in Morgantown. A billboard with the faces of fentanyl poisoning victims can be seen on route 705 by Ruby Memorial Hospital. This was done by...
