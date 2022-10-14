Could the Browns Have Grounds to Void Deshaun Watson’s Contract?
Rob Parker: “If they deem this new lawsuit to be credible, if I’m the Browns, I’m trying to get from underneath the money... We don’t know all of the details, but the Roger Goodell and league will be notified of this, and the Browns are going to have to answer some questions. They need to figure out if this is credible in the terms of the contract to allow them to void the deal. This is bad news for Cleveland.”
Chris Broussard: “I hate to bring up football, because it’s not even close to the most important thing, but the Browns have a good team this year. If they had Deshaun this year, they would be a contender. Something always derails Cleveland, and at this point, I’m not sure if we’ll ever see Deshaun in a Browns uniform.”
The Odd Couple ’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to the new lawsuit being filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson . Do you think the Browns should void Deshaun’s deal if this makes that clause credible?
