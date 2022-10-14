Read full article on original website
Gale Delaney Lane
2d ago
Sadly this practice has been around every water way for generations. And our waterways show it. Every state on an ocean has done this. Population and over building two consistency
Reply
5
Gypsyjag
2d ago
Well what do you expect !!!! It was a slow moving hurricane with lots of rain And what’s crazy is all of these people thinking that this is the first time this has ever happened to Florida hurricanes hit us every year were used to it
Reply
2
Related
blackchronicle.com
Palm trees in Florida weathered Hurricane Ian’s wrath just fine
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the photographs the cameras have to indicate are palm trees flailed by the livid winds. The compulsory footage is meant to be visible proof of nature’s fury. And that it’s. But a palm tree standing as much as a hurricane is just as a lot a logo of the resilience of life, notably so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
Click10.com
Tropics switching into fall
Fall is not only enjoyable in South Florida as it sees the humidity begin to break, but it is also when the tropics begin shutting down and the threat from hurricanes gets lower and lower. Of course, fall weather arrives at different times on different years. Some years, storms are...
TwistedSifter
This Webcam Footage Shows Just How Devastating Hurricane Ian’s Storm Surge Really Was
Though almost everyone knows that hurricanes are extremely destructive, it can be tough to imagine what it’s like to experience one firsthand unless you’ve been unfortunate enough to actually see it. That said, modern technology like webcam footage can go a long way toward making the rest of...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
fox13news.com
Florida cranberries can be used to make Jamaican sorrel or your own cranberry sauce for the holidays
TAMPA, Fla. - Not all cranberries are created equal – especially in a place like Florida. The Sunshine State's cranberries don't look like your typical cranberry, but they taste similar and are the same color. The fruit is part of the okra family with cranberry-colored edible leaves that can be used in multiple dishes. It's actually native to Central and West Africa. However, it is grown around the world, according to the University of Florida.
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
WATCH: Florida Anglers Impress Dock Crowd With Massive Grouper
A group of onlookers was stunned by an impressive catch that was ultimately displayed on a Florida fishing dock last weekend. Two Florida anglers landed a very rare prize during a recent fishing competition, snagging a giant Warsaw grouper. This massive fish tops out weight-wise at nearly 350 pounds. The proud anglers also note that the fish’s “gutted” weight falls just below 334 pounds.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22
Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
WINKNEWS.com
Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery
Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
WATCH: 12-Foot Alligator Startles Florida Beachgoers After Washing Ashore
Some Delray Beachgoers caught a scary and unusual sight early on Oct 12 when they saw a 12-foot alligator walking along the shore. Apparently, visitors of the popular spot watched the giant animal “casually meander” along the beach. The crocodile never threatened anyone and was eventually relocated to a more suitable habitat. But the situation caused quite a stir.
theapopkavoice.com
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27.
Vegetables that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida in the Fall
It's well known that medical experts recommend that one eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings each day. However, fresh fruits and vegetables cost considerably more than processed, less healthy foods. And with rising grocery costs, eating five servings of vegetables per day may be financially out of reach for some.
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage
Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
floridapolitics.com
Florida fields 1,300 price gouging complaints after Hurricane Ian
So far, 100 consumers have received $17K in restitution. Florida consumers have sent the Attorney General’s office more than 1,300 complaints of alleged price gouging after Hurricane Ian hit the state Sept. 28. Most of the complaints involve prices for gas and water, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s spokeswoman Kylie...
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
St. Augustine animal sanctuary needs help after Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The impacts from Hurricane Ian are still being felt by some businesses in our area, and a St. Augustine animal sanctuary needs help from the community. Ayla's Acres No-Kill Animal Rescue is a non-profit that runs a sanctuary and foster animal program - 130 plus animals have to eat and be cared for.
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
Comments / 7