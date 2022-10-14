Read full article on original website
Experts say it's now 'significantly' cheaper to rent in Nashville than own a home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The monthly cost of owning a home is now much higher than renting a single-family starter house. According to a study from John Burns Real Estate Consulting, it’s now $648 more a month to own a home in Nashville. “Even though rents are not...
Metro Parks responds to $10 million dollars returned to Nashville's general fund
FOX17 News uncovered more than ten million dollars that Metro Parks returned back to the city’s General Fund. But Metro Parks board members want more money to address Brookmeade Park and the other parks. The request has come with pushback for community members. Metro Parks board member Jeff Haynes...
Mother of three siblings that died in Chapel Hill train accident calls for safety measures
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mother of the three young adults who died after a train hit their vehicle is calling for Chapel Hill city leaders to act. Three siblings died back in September as they were driving over the railroad tracks, where the only warning is the crossing sign.
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
Husband of pregnant wife sues Nashville government over fatal self-inflicted gunshot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The husband of a pregnant woman has filed a lawsuit against the Metro Nashville Government and Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD )officers, claiming a failure to restrain the mother of one led to her ability to fatally shoot herself. Husband James Parrish filed the lawsuit against the Nashville government...
Father injured in domestic shooting at apartment near Smyrna school, son arrested
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (10/15/22): Smyrna police said Friday's incident involved a father and his son who had a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting. The 17-year-old shot his father, Michael Stewart, twice, police say. Stewart went to the hospital for his injuries. The extent of his...
AMBER Alert for missing Wilson County teen cancelled
Both subjects were located in Murfeesboro Saturday morning, the TBI reports. Aubrea Branham is safe and Hilario Fuentesis in custody. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a teenager missing out of Wilson County. TBI said the missing 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has brown hair and blue...
Murfreesboro Police say to avoid walking on train tracks after two accidents this week
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — First responders are urging residents to avoid walking on train tracks after two people in Murfreesboro were hit and hurt, both within two days. The latest accident occurred on the CSX railroad bridge next to the Searcy Street Greenway on Thursday around 4:30 p.m., Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) reported.
Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The high school football season is wrapping up quick. Only two more weeks left in the regular season as teams try to position themselves for a postseason run. Several teams competing in Week 9 can claim the region title with a win, including the Pearl...
