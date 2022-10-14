ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Larry Lease

Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort Hood

The Defense Department plans to rename Fort Hood and other bases commemorating the Confederacy.Pete Alexopoulos/Unsplash. Killeen is home to the army base Fort Hood, and the community has become split over the decision to rename the base. Supporters of renaming it say it's time, while those against it say it's an example of "cancel culture." NBC 5 reports that the base is being renamed by the Department of Defense in honor of the Army's first four-star general.
KILLEEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Admits to Darkening Face in Alleged Break In

Clay Jenkins’ campaign manager has responded after a resurfaced police report in which four women allege Clay Jenkins broke into their apartment while wearing blackface. “Judge Jenkins apologized then, when he was 19, and continues to be sorry for the poor judgment he exhibited at the time,” campaign manager Sean Gregory told The Texas Tribune. “He has never darkened his face in an attempt to appear as a member of another race.”
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Latino representation in media has barely budged in the past decade

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Latinos continue to be misrepresented in Hollywood. Actress, author, and key note speaker April Hernandez-Castillo shares the importance of showcasing Latinos on the big screens. “Representation is absolutely key. And it was because of when I when I was growing up, I saw John Leguizamo and...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Local veterans to be honored at Killeen ceremony

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming ceremony will recognize local veterans’ services to the Central Texas community and to our country. Congressman John Carter (TX-31) will host the 8th annual Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Those recognized in this year’s ceremony include:...
KILLEEN, TX
firefighternation.com

Fire Sweeps Through 73 Vehicles at Temple (TX) Farm; Cigarette Blamed

Fire destroyed 73 vehicles in the parking lot of the The Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday at about 1 p.m. The Temple Fire & Rescue Department along with firefighters from Little River Academy, Troy, Rogers, Salado, Holland, Bartlett and Belton were called to assist. The first responding unit found...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

TxDOT to close roads for construction along US 84

MCGREGOR, Texas — Various lanes of US Highway 84 will be closed beginning on Monday, Oct. 17. TxDOT has announced that it will be performing road work on the highway near McGregor, and lanes will close to allow crews to safely conduct the necessary maintenance. Beginning on Monday, Oct....
MCGREGOR, TX
WacoTrib.com

Catalytic converter theft remains issue in Waco a year after new law

A year-old state law targeting theft of vehicles’ catalytic converters brought a brief dip in the crime, but has by no means eliminated the issue, numbers from Waco police show. Waco police received 261 reports of catalytic converter theft this year through Sept. 28, compared to 361 reports of...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Offering far more than food, Feed My Sheep honored with official Texas proclamation

TEMPLE, Texas — After 12 years and countless hungry mouths fed, local nonprofit Feed My Sheep has received some much deserved praise. Providing food and helpful services to those in need around the community, Feed My Sheep has been tending the flock of Temple Texas for years. The organization has made such an impact that it was recently honored by the Governor of Texas.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Escaped inmate in Coryell County added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Wayne Hogan,3 7, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Hogan is wanted after escaping while his jail crew was cleaning a cemetery and Central Texans are being warned to remain vigilant, weeks after the fugitive’s escape near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 2.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)

Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
WACO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Coryell County Sheriff will host press conference on inmate

GATESVILLE, Texas — Coryell County Sheriff Scott A. Williams supplied an replace on the seek for escaped jail inmate Brandon Hogan on Thursday, and he had some very robust phrases for individuals who could also be serving to the person. Williams opened the conference with an announcement detailing the...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit. It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Baylor receives grant to fight online crime

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Baylor University professors and a team of computer scientists are looking to prevent illegal transactions on consumer-to-consumer web sites. The university says many people use these web sites for common household transactions. These sites, like Craigslist, connect buyers and sellers for a variety of legal transactions. Unfortunately, criminals also use these consumer-to-consumer websites for business in human trafficking, the sale of stolen goods and more.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

No. 2 China Spring races past La Vega

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked China Spring Cougars remained undefeated in district play as they beat La Vega 42-7. Next week, the Cougars will host the top-ranked Stephenville Yellowjackets on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm, while La Vega will go to Alvarado to take on the Indians on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 pm.
SPRING, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls

Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
WACO, TX

