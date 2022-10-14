The Defense Department plans to rename Fort Hood and other bases commemorating the Confederacy.Pete Alexopoulos/Unsplash. Killeen is home to the army base Fort Hood, and the community has become split over the decision to rename the base. Supporters of renaming it say it's time, while those against it say it's an example of "cancel culture." NBC 5 reports that the base is being renamed by the Department of Defense in honor of the Army's first four-star general.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO