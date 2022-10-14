On arriving at the Corte Tommasi Residence you will be irresistably caught under the spell of the beauty of the surrounding countryside and the feeling of utter peace and quiet it conveys. The air is filled with the scent of pine trees, wild mimosa and rosemary, jasmine and freshly mown grass, accompanied till dusk by a daylong sonorous background of birdsong, the chirping of crickets and at night the hooting of an owl.Corte Tommasi is deep in the Tuscan countryside, but it is also happily situated in a village from which one can make trips to innumerable places of interest whether historic, artistic, nature-seeking or gastronomic and follow all kinds of itineraries. Corte Tommasi lies 5 Kms. from the Pisa-Florence motorway A11 (Altopascio exit)and 30 minutes' drive away from such renowned places as Lucca, the Montecatini spas, Pistoia and Collodi (home of Pinocchio). It takes 40 minutes to drive to Pisa, Prato, Vinci ( the birthplace of Leonardo) or San Miniato in one direction, or, going towards the coast, to Torre del Lago (Puccini's home), Viareggio and La Versilia beaches. It takes an hour to go to Florence.The Corte Tommasi Residence is situated in an old Tuscan village. It has 14 flats to let , plus a large restaurant called " Le Parole" and has a wide terrace overlooking a never-ending panorama of trees, meadows , hills and mountains, not to mention grounds of almost 10 acres, including a shady wooded area where one can also enjoy a walk.A holiday spent at Corte Tommasi provides you with both a period of peaceful rest in natural surroundings together with the opportunity of enjoying stimulating excursions of a historic, artistic or food and wine-tasting nature.

