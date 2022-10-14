ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

Wichita welcomes Hatchet Rivalry to Riverfront Stadium on Saturday

By Zach Martin
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EygUT_0iYLS4bP00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hatchet Rivalry is our focus for this week’s Competitive Drive, as one of the oldest rivalries in our state’s history between Dodge City and Garden City takes place at Riverfront Stadium.

“I think it’s great to bring those two cities to Wichita and use Riverfront Stadium for what it was originally designed for,” explained Bob Moulette, Wichita Wind Surge director of fan experience. “It was designed to bring the neighboring towns around the city and into Wichita to try and produce commerce and produce some interest in what’s going on. We’re excited to hold it out here.”

Footage details interaction between WPD officer and Wichita mayor

As for on the field, this matchup came down to the end last year, with Dodge winning in walk-off fashion.

“We definitely feel like we let one slip through our fingers last year and just the way it all went down,” said Garden City head coach Brian Hill. “We’re just trying to take care of business and control those little things we have control over.”

With last week’s major success with a Friday night game between Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel, these schools are hoping to have a memorable night in Wichita.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in that type of atmosphere,” Dodge City head coach, Glenn O’Neil, noted. “Hopefully, it comes close to what Carroll and Kapaun had last week.”

Coach Hill added, “You can tell there’s an energy in the air around the school. As the week’s gone along, it just keeps building and building.”

This year’s Hatchet Rivalry is set to kick off from Riverfront Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

'Every volunteer here is absolutely amazing' | Wichita Southeast football team participates in community service project

Football players at Wichita Southeast High School and their coaches participated in a community service project Saturday. In partnership with the City of Wichita and Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department, the team worked to help some homeowners avoid a fine from the City. At one house, dozens of players cleared Tammy Cranmer’s front and back yard and garage.
WICHITA, KS
catchitkansas.com

Derby runs past Maize South

MAIZE, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Derby put up 518 yards of offense, including 338 yards on the ground, en route to a 55-7 victory at Maize South. Dylan Edwards ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Derek Hubbard finished with 102 yards and a score, including a 63-yard run. Brock Zerger also broke off a 62-yarder on his way to 110 yards and a score.
DERBY, KS
blackchronicle.com

Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars

Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Dodge City, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Dodge City, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Dodge City, KS
Garden City, KS
Government
Garden City, KS
Sports
City
Garden City, KS
KSN News

2022 Fall Parade of Homes underway in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2022 Fall Parade of Homes is underway in Wichita with many local builders ready to showcase their work. One company, Nies Homes, is holding its first-ever Fall Festival on Sat. Oct. 15 from 12 to 5 p.m. People will have a chance to take a hard hat tour of new […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at First Man Brewery

Derby finally as a craft brewery to call their own with the opening of First Man Brewery. Located in the former Blue Dragon Books space at 437 E. Madison Avenue, they celebrated their grand opening last week. ===========. 437 E Madison Ave, Derby, KS 67037. 316-260-3675. Wednesday – Thursday: 3pm...
DERBY, KS
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverfront Stadium#The Hatchet Rivalry#Wpd#Dodge#Kapaun Mt Carmel
catchitkansas.com

Great Bend scores late, hangs on for fifth-straight win

GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - A 19-game losing streak that ended earlier this season feels like a distant memory now for the Great Bend football team. The Panthers entered Friday’s game against Ulysses riding a 4-game win streak and high hopes of hosting a Class 5A playoff game. But first they had to get by Ulysses. The Panthers used a 19-play, 86-yard drive in the fourth quarter to get the job done 27-22. “When we needed it they came up big, and that’s what you want to see,” said Great Bend coach Erin Beck. “I just feel like we came out a little too lackadaisical, just a little too slow to start this thing. Even as we’re scoring touchdowns and feeling good about things, it just didn’t quite have that feel we really need to take to be that home-hosting Class 5A team.”
GREAT BEND, KS
catchitkansas.com

Jags prevail in Backyard Brawl, 38-14

ANDOVER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Backyard Brawl goes to Andover Central, as the Jags top Andover 38-14 at Trojan Stadium Friday night. Central started fast, marching down the field on the opening drive, capped by an incredible throw and catch from Braden Barcewski to Cooper Tabor. We slowed down the video and see Tabor just got his right toe in as he caught it, to put the Jags up 7-0.
ANDOVER, KS
adastraradio.com

No. 5 Hutchinson Visits No. 2 Maize in AVCTL-I Showdown

MAIZE, Kan. (Kpreps.com) – This game is for the AVCTL Division I conference title. If Maize wins, the Eagles have the outright crown. If Hutchinson wins, the Salthawks, Maize and Derby will share the conference championship. Hutchinson has moved into the 5A top-5 with multiple close wins. Hutchinson was...
MAIZE, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning house fire in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!

There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Over 200 compete in second annual Pull a Plane for education

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 200 people competed in the second annual Pull a Plane for education event in Wichita on Saturday. Over 200 people in teams of 25 had the chance to pull the over 80,000 pound Doc, B-29 plane. The event is hosted by Doc’s Friends and WSU tech. People of all ages […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy