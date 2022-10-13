ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find 1,000 cookie cutters and a huge sprinkle collection at Cake Connection

JACKSON, MI – Hundreds of baking and decorating supplies can be found lining the walls and filling the shelves when you walk into Cake Connection. Baking trays, cake toppers, cookie cutters and the largest collection of sprinkles you may ever see are all available for customers to purchase. Providing all of these, and meeting even more baking needs, has been the goal of Diane Simmons since she opened Cake Connection, 1948 Lansing Ave., 15 years ago.
Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week

FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!

We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
Potter Park Zoo to celebrate a Monster’s birthday this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a birthday party for a monster - a gila monster to be exact. The Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the 30th birthday of a Gila monster named Old Man. Old Man is pretty long-lived for his species. The record is 36-years in captivity. Gila...
Phillips Orchards Is Bringing Delicious Hard Cider To Lansing

Fall in Michigan is a beautiful time of year. The orchards are open for u-pick apples, the cider is flowing, and the smell of donuts fills the air. And while many orchards specialize in apple cider, not everyone does hard cider (you know, for those of us 21 years and older). But there's a place in St Johns that does, and they're making their way here to Lansing...
99.1 WFMK’s Florida Holiday Flyaway

99.1 WFMK is partnering with the Capital Regional International Airport to bring you an early holiday present! How would you like to take a trip for two to Disney World in Orlando, Florida? Here's your chance!. We'll be flying one lucky winner and a person of their choosing direct from...
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Michigan Getting a New Chicken Finger Restaurant Next Week

Chicken fingers are good times. There’s obviously a big love for chicken throughout Michigan, and chicken fingers are part of that love affair. Now, a beloved national restaurant known for its chicken fingers is opening its first Michigan restaurant. The official opening date is Tuesday (Oct. 18). The much-anticipated...
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
