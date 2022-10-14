Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Craighead County coffee shop to close
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A coffee shop in Brookland will close its doors at the end of October. In a media release posted Sunday, Mocha Jo’s Coffee Company announced they will be closing on Oct. 29. “These decisions are always difficult ones to make, because if you look at...
Kait 8
Man strives to create a positive event for his home town
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In recent months Blytheville has been in several headlines about violence, excessive noise, and murders. That’s why Demontay Jefferson said he plans to start changing how his community is seen. He wants to give those in Blytheville activities to help with there being little available...
Kait 8
Hundreds gather to walk for a cure
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Jonesboro took place on Saturday, residents came out to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The atmosphere at Saturday’s event on Heritage Lawn was energetic, as hundreds gathered to walk the...
Kait 8
Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage 10/14/22
Digital Desk: Arkansas Early Learning explains no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL Program Relations Manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their current career opportunities. Midday Interview: Teen author event at Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. Jeffrey Blount's "The Emancipation of...
Kait 8
Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas church to host inaugural fall festival
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Revival Center is looking to kick off a new fall tradition that will bring the community together, and bring people closer to Jesus. An inaugural fall festival is set to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon at 261 North Pine Street in Trumann.
Kait 8
Important fire safety precautions with dry conditions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Low humidity and lack of rain is creating dry conditions across the state, and Craighead County officials want you to be safe. On Friday, Oct. 14, the county was hit by three different fires, at least two near Jonesboro and another in Monette. Anthony Coy, the...
Kait 8
Police investigating Mississippi County shooting
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a Blytheville man. According to a press release from Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, on Oct. 15, around 5:23 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Cherry and Ruddle. When officers got to the scene,...
Kait 8
Hundreds gather for area Fall Festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday a Jonesboro organization hosted Fall Festival for all to enjoy. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at Rotary Centennial Plaza downtown, Downtown Jonesboro Alliance made sure Fall Festival had everything you could ask for, free ice cream, live music, and half a dozen local vendors and food trucks.
Kait 8
New trial date set in Devine murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trial is set to begin on Monday for an Osceola man accused of killing his wife. Charles Devine was arrested in July 2019 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his wife Stacey Devine. Jonesboro police have been investigating the death of...
Kait 8
Fire crews respond to house fire
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
Kait 8
Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters spent hours Friday battling a large grass fire near Valley View. According to Craighead County E-911, crews from multiple agencies responded to the 4900-block of Highway 226, near Bell Athletics on Oct. 14. Cody Nugent with the Southridge fire department said the situation had...
Kait 8
Sikeston dedicates war memorial of soldiers killed in action
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of four granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action in past wars at the Sikeston Veterans Park on Saturday. This war memorial is dedicated to...
Kait 8
Poplar Bluff Police Department appoints new police chief
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Poplar Bluff has appointed Mike McClain as police chief of the City of Poplar Bluff Police Department, effective August 14, 2022. The city says McClain was first hired as a patrolman with the Poplar Bluff Police Department in March 1995 and has held the positions of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
Kait 8
Pappas, Schmidt sweep Sun Belt Golfer of the Week
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a great week for Arkansas State golf. The men took home the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate Title thanks in large part to Devyn Pappas. The Valley View alum won the Sun Belt’s Golfer of the Week after sinking a tournament-clinching birdie on the 18th. The Red Wolves won the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate by 3 strokes.
Kait 8
Arkansas State squanders 12 point 4th quarter lead, falls at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (KAIT) - Arkansas State led by 12 with 12 minutes to go in Hattiesburg. But it all unraveled for the Red Wolves at The Rock. Southern Miss marched 95 yards to cut the deficit to 5. A Frank Gore Jr. rushing score made it 19-14. They tacked on a go-ahead Janari Dean rushing TD with 2 minutes and change left. Butch Jones’ pack couldn’t respond, falling 20-19 Saturday night.
Kait 8
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after loss at Southern Miss
Southern Miss head coach Will Hall on A-State: "Present a lot of problems in all phases." Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Southern Miss. Olivia Schmidt is medalist, Arkansas State finishes 2nd in Lady Red Wolves Classic. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT. Valley View...
Kait 8
A-State soccer clinches spot in Sun Belt Tournament, beats Georgia State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Darby Stotts goal at 16:08 proved to be the difference as the Arkansas State women’s soccer team defeated Georgia State 1-0 Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park. With the victory, A-State improves to 7-5-2 on the season and 5-2-0 in Sun Belt play....
Kait 8
A-State volleyball drops final match of home-stretch
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday afternoon at First National Bank Arena, the Arkansas State volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Troy. A-State (5-15, 0-8 SBC) tallied six blocks and four aces, but was held to a .129 hitting percentage by the Trojans (12-8, 6-2), who hit .340 as a team.
