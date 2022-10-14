ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Five Critical Moments: Tennessee Downs Alabama

Tennessee earned its first top 10 win since 2006 Saturday knocking off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49, at Neyland Stadium. The Vols jumped out to a 21-7 lead but Alabama came charging back, leading by a touchdown multiple times in the second half. Here are five critical moments on an exorcism...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: Look how far Josh Heupel and the Vols have come

Nobody could have guessed this was coming. Two years ago, Tennessee football reached its lowest point in program history. A 3-7 season and a flurry of NCAA violations gave way to the dismissal of head coach Jeremy Pruitt and a kicked off a mass exodus of some of the top players on the team.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama

Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball In KenPom’s Preseason Top Five

Tennessee football is back in the top five for the first time since 2005. Tennessee basketball might soon find itself in a similar position with the season just over three weeks away. Analytics based college basketball website KenPom released its preseason rankings Sunday and is expecting big things. Tennessee is...
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Four-Star Receiver Commits To Tennesse

Four-star South Carolina receiver Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon as the good vibes continue in Knoxville following the Vols’ win over Alabama. The class of 2024 receiver committed to Tennessee over Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon and South Carolina. The high school junior is...
tdalabamamag.com

Former Tide WR goes on scathing tirade of Alabama as a team and individual play

Marquis Maze is the latest former Alabama player to express disappointment in the loss to Tennessee. He was a two-time BCS National Champion and one of the biggest competitors at wide receiver. Maze took his frustrations to Twitter about the Crimson Tide not playing well together as a team and individual performances not meeting the standard.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 7

Paul Finebaum is a proud Tennessee alum, and let’s just say he has a ton of reason to be proud of his alma mater this Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers took down No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, 52-49, ending a 15-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide and adding to their own impressive résumé.
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said after Tennessee upset Alabama

Nick Saban and Alabama dodged a couple of bullets earlier this year in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. But the Crimson Tide couldn’t dodge a 3rd on Saturday in Knoxville against Tennessee. The Volunteers won 52-49 on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the...
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Players Celebrate Victory Over No. 3 Alabama

There was lots of celebrating to do inside Neyland Stadium when Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal wobbled through the uprights and Tennessee knocked off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49. It was the program’s first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006 and moved Tennessee to 6-0 for the first time...
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee’s Offensive Line Keeps Stepping Up

Tennessee’s offensive line was supposed to be a strength this season. It wasn’t supposed to be this big of a strength. The Vols’ front five continues to play phenomenal football and stepped up against No. 3 Alabama, playing perhaps its best game against the best front they’ve faced all season.
rockytopinsider.com

Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Alabama

Make no mistake about it, social media was on fire on Saturday night after Tennessee’s win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium. From Ochocinco to Robert Griffin III to Tennessee fans baptizing the field-goal post, social media was the place to be once the smoke cleared from the Knoxville sky.
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Earns Generational Win, Ends Long List Of Droughts

Tennessee fans poured onto Shield-Watkins Field when Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal knuckled its way through the uprights in the south end zone of Neyland Stadium. The scene was reminiscent of another 24 years prior when Tennessee ended a long losing streak to hated rival Florida and fans tore down the uprights.
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Heupel, Players March Down the Vol Walk Before Alabama

Check out Rocky Top Insider’s coverage from the Vol Walk before the Tennessee-Alabama game in Knoxville on Saturday. Without knowing the exact numbers, Saturday’s Vol Walk seemed to be, without question, the most crowded and exciting Vol Walk of the year so far. Tennessee fans were loud and proud welcoming the team to the stadium.
rockytopinsider.com

Injury Report: Three Vols Inactive Against Alabama

Tennessee starters Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCollough as well as back up Kwauze Garland are not available for Saturday’s rivalry matchup at Neyland Stadium. Tillman is missing his third straight game after undergoing “tight rope” ankle surgery after the Vols win over Akron. Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton have stepped up in Tillman’s absence and will be asked to do the same today.
