Horror score “HALLOWEEN 🎃 ENDS”, plus new music from IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY, VENOM INC. and QUEENSRYCHE!!!

BACK ON THE SOURCE AGAIN! On Friday’s RETURN OF THE DINA edition of Open Source RVA, our back-from-hiatus hostess Dina Weinstein has an in-depth conversation with Jerome Legions Jr., president of the Carver Civics Association. He tells us about recently-earthed historic photos of the Carver neighborhood, and talks about the possible resurgence of the Moore Street School building. AND LET’S DANCE! Dina also discusses the state of Richmond’s dance scene, and how the loss of Dogtown Dance Studio will affect that dance, with Carey Mitchell, co-owner of Salsa Connections Dance Company (pictured). GET SOURCED! Tune into this triumphant all-Weinstein edition of Open Source RVA at noon at WRIR 97.3 FM and wrir.org.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO