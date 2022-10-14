ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

Man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in sriracha sauce

IDAHO FALLS – A local man who hid drugs in sauce was sentenced on meth trafficking charges Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Derek Bryan Lee Gandall to 5 to 10 years in prison for felony drug trafficking of methamphetamine. Gandall was ordered to pay $15,785 in legal fees as well.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
UPDATE: Missing teen found safe and returned to family

Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY. The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Man arrested after allegedly posting photo of beaten victim on snapchat

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was charged after reportedly posting a photo of another man he attacked on social media. Donovan Wayne Helsing, 18, was charged with felony aggravated battery after a fight on Oct. 8. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the emergency room at...
AMMON, ID
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t help but be impressed with a still they discovered in a cave near a creek, the Salt Lake Telegram reported. “One of the neatest arrangements in stills that local officers have discovered was found by the sheriff’s force Saturday (Oct. 15) … fully equipped to turn out liquor,” the story reported. “The top of the cave was level with the ground to escape detection and water from the nearby stream had been piped into the cave. Three men were arrested and six barrels of mash and a small quantity of liquor seized.” On the legal side of things, the Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. started operations at its factory the same day, “getting off to the best start in the history of the factory, according to the officials in charge. About 10,000 tons of beets will be cut, making a run that will last until the middle of December. The factory is employing 230 men with an average daily parole of $1,300 aside from what is paid for outside workers.”
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Deputies still are looking for runaway teen, encourage the public to come forward with info

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway last Friday, Oct. 7. Deputies have recovered the red Jeep Cherokee Korbyn was last seen driving in the area of Chasewood Drive and Trailwood Drive in Ammon and believe she was with it around 6 p.m. Friday.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Rigby woman sets new catch-and-release record at Henrys Lake

HENRYS LAKE – Congratulations to Hailey Thomas of Rigby on landing a new catch-and-release state record from Henrys Lake. Hailey hooked the 36-inch long monster rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on Oct. 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake. Hailey’s fish comfortably cruises past the prior record – an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy from the Snake River in 2018.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band

As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho man killed while fighting in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Dane Partridge, a U.S. volunteer from Idaho, was killed while fighting in Ukraine. Partridge’s sister announced his passing on Tuesday after being placed on life support in Kyiv. Partridge is originally from Rexburg and joined the fight in Ukraine in April. He was heading for...
REXBURG, ID
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
POCATELLO, ID
Traffic stalled on HWY 22 due to unhitched trailer

WILSON, Wyo. — Eastbound traffic on HWY 22 in Wilson is backed up due to a trailer that became unhitched while traveling over the Wilson Bridge. Traffic is also stalled for those merging from WYO 39. According to witnesses, Teton County Sheriffs are on the scene mitigating the issue.
WILSON, WY
Tradition finding its way into a new era

IFI)- The conference room at the Residence Inn in Idaho Falls became the back drop for the Wet Shave expo. The expo returned to Idaho Falls after a successful event last year and brought out vendors from Canada to all over the United States, to help spread interest in the hobby and educate those unfamiliar with the hobby all about it. The post Tradition finding its way into a new era appeared first on Local News 8.
