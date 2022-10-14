Read full article on original website
Related
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
Fans React After Christina Hall’s Husband Jokes About Their Marriage Ending: ‘Keep Proving Them Wrong’
Fans are reacting to HGTV star Christina Hall’s husband joking about the couple’s marriage ending.
BET
Actress Taylour Paige Gets Married On Her 32nd Birthday With A Lovely Hollywood Wedding!
Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Wednesday (Oct. 5) with a lovely wedding ceremony in Hollywood. At the moment, information on their marriage is limited. However, wedding photographs show Paige marrying Starchild in a beautiful floral ceremony. For her big day, the blushing bride looked stunning in a custom white gown that commanded attention.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Spoilers: Are Debbie Johnson and Her Boyfriend Tony Still Together?
Are Debbie Johnson and her boyfriend, Tony, still together? Here's everything we know about the '90 Day: The Single Life' couple's current relationship, thanks to fan sightings.
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Dolly Parton’s Husband ‘Grieved Uncontrollably for a Year’ After His Dog Died
Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, was very close to his dog, Popeye. According to Parton, her husband was sent into uncontrollable grief after his furry friend died.
PETS・
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Wynonna Judd Says Husband Cactus Is the 'Most Tough and Tender Man' She's Ever Met: 'Trust Him with My Life'
As she continues to grieve the loss of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has a solid support system to lean on — with none more supportive than her husband. Judd, 58, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about her special bond with Cactus Moser, 65, whom she married in 2012 after decades of friendship.
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
Horrified '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want Angela Fired as TLC Airs Shocking Scene
"Pretty gross. I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors," wrote one '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' fan about Angela Deem.
Pat Sajak of 'Wheel of Fortune' Has Been Photographed With Marjorie Taylor Greene
Although long-time Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak's tenure as a game show host is winding down, he recently made headlines for reasons outside of his job occupation. Pat was photographed with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, sparking a wave of outrage on Twitter. What are Pat's political views? And is...
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In 1947
The Social Security Administration's data shows what parents were naming their newborns three-quarters of a century ago.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage
Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
SheKnows
Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean
In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Questions What Kody Brown ‘Does All Day’
Janelle Brown has some serious questions for her spiritual husband. The 'Sister Wives' star wants to know what he does all day. So do fans.
Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?
Anyone Else Still Traumatized By Carrie Underwood’s “Just a Dream” Music Video?
Why on earth did CMT insist on playing this music video every morning before I went to school?. The one time that breaking down into tears would have been extremely inconvenient. But, seriously, I was traumatized by the “Just a Dream” music video the first time I watched it as...
NFL・
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
178K+
Followers
27K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0