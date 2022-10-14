ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Taylour Paige Gets Married On Her 32nd Birthday With A Lovely Hollywood Wedding!

Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Wednesday (Oct. 5) with a lovely wedding ceremony in Hollywood. At the moment, information on their marriage is limited. However, wedding photographs show Paige marrying Starchild in a beautiful floral ceremony. For her big day, the blushing bride looked stunning in a custom white gown that commanded attention.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo

Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Who Is Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband David Jessop? Inside Her First Marriage

Who is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s ex-husband David Jessop? While the TLC personality is known for her plural marriage to husband Kody Brown and sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown — Christine Brown left the family patriarch in November 2021 — she was previously married to Jessop from 1999 to 2007. Though she has rarely spoken about her past marriage, fans are still curious to learn about her life before she met Kody.
Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean

In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?
