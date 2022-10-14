Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Pakistan Protests Biden Comment Questioning Safety of Its Nuclear Weapons
Islamabad — Pakistan said Saturday that it had formally protested to the United States over remarks by President Joe Biden questioning the safety of Islamabad’s nuclear weapons. “We have summoned the ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Mr. Donald Blome, to the foreign office Pakistan for an...
Voice of America
African Union Chair Calls for Unconditional Cease-Fire, Peace Talks in Ethiopia
Nairobi — The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional cease-fire and agree to direct peace talks. AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray...
Voice of America
Somalia Warns Traders Not to Pay Off Islamist Militants
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia’s government Saturday threatened to sanction businesses that pay extortion money to al-Shabab, looking to choke a lucrative cash pipeline the Islamist militants use to fund a deadly insurgency. Somalia's ministry of commerce and industry said the full force of the law would be brought...
Voice of America
Iran Prison Fire Erupts Amid Continued Protests
Washington — Iran said four inmates were killed and 61 injured in a towering fire at Tehran’s Evin prison, a facility where political prisoners and anti-government activists are detained. State television Sunday aired video apparently showing that calm had been restored at the facility. The judiciary said the...
Voice of America
Pakistan Say Security Forces Kill 5 Militants in Baluch Area
QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces on Sunday killed in a shootout five militants in the country's restive southwest area. Security officials said the operation targeted militants in the Mastung area of Baluchistan province who were alleged to have been behind a bomb attack Friday that left three people dead and six injured.
Russia launched a new bombardment of Ukraine's capital, deploying Iranian 'suicide drones,' officials say
Russia has been inreasingly deploying the Shahed drones, which also struck in an October 10 attack which broke a fragile sense of safety in Kyiv.
Fire at Iran’s Notorious Evin Prison Leaves Eight Dead
A fire at Iran’s most infamous prison left eight inmates dead, the nation’s judiciary announced Monday. The blaze at Evin prison in Tehran erupted on Saturday night as anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody continued for a fifth week. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said the eight prisoners—who were all being held on theft charges—died from their injuries on Sunday. It also described the incident as a “fight between inmates and a fire,” though critics are skeptical of the authorities’ description of events after accounts of ongoing protests have radically differed from those of activists in attendance. The families of two Americans in Evin—Siamak Namazi and Emad Shargi—said their loved ones were safe as of Sunday morning. “We once again implore President Biden to do what he needs to get Emad out of danger and back home to the United States,” Shargi’s sister, Neda Shargi, tweeted Saturday.Read it at CBS News
Voice of America
Khamenei Calls Iran 'Mighty Tree' That Cannot Be Uprooted
Dubai, united arab emirates — Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday that no one should dare think the Islamic Republic can be uprooted. It was his toughest warning to protesters since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody ignited nationwide unrest now in its fourth week. Demonstrations by...
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities Say Separatist Not Free Yet
ABUJA — Nigerian prosecutors say they will appeal a court's decision to drop terrorism charges against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu. An appeals court dismissed the charges Thursday, saying a lower court had no authority in the case and that Kanu was illegally extradited from Kenya. Kanu leads the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group that wants to break away from Nigeria the government has labeled a terrorist organization.
NATO begins nuclear exercises amid Russia war tensions
NATO has begun its annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe as tensions simmer over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's threat to use any means to defend Russian territory
Voice of America
IMF Countries Call on Russia to End Its War in Ukraine
Washington — International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a...
Voice of America
Fresh Blasts Hit Ukrainian Capital
Multiple explosions hit Ukraine’s capital Monday, with the head of the Ukrainian president’s office saying Russian forces had attacked using Iranian-made drones. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klichko said blasts took place in the central Shevchenko district, the same area where Russian missiles struck last week as part of widespread airstrikes across the country.
Voice of America
Timeline: Month of Anger in Iran Over Woman's Death
One month ago, a 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she had been detained by Iran's notorious morality police for alleged violations of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women. Mahsa Amini's death in hospital on Sept. 16, three days after her arrest, sparked the biggest protests in Iran...
Voice of America
US Army Veteran Dies Fighting as Volunteer in Ukraine
BOISE, Idaho — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: first, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
Voice of America
Uganda Media Activists Say Computer Law Meant to Silence Government Critics
Kampala, Uganda — Media freedom activists in Uganda have decried President Yoweri Museveni's signing of the Computer Misuse Act into law, saying its vague wording will be used to silence government critics. The law, which Museveni signed Thursday, bans the use of social media to publish, distribute or share...
Voice of America
Russian Forces Launch More Airstrikes Against Ukrainian Cities
Russian forces continued to bombard Ukrainian cities, launching at least four missile strikes on the second largest city of Kharkiv as Ukraine fought back by firing artillery inside Russia and hitting an ammunition depot. Multiple explosions were reported Friday at the facility in the Belgorod region of Russia. The attack...
Voice of America
US Justice Department Seeks End of Review of Documents Seized From Trump Home
Washington — The U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal appeals court Friday to end a special third-party review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's home in Florida, arguing that a district court should not have appointed a "special master" in the case. In a petition to...
Voice of America
Western Sahel Conflict Sees Dramatic Rise in Year-Over-Year Deaths
Melou, burkina faso — Backers of Burkina Faso's latest coup cited the military's failure to stem a deadly Islamist insurgency that is spreading across the Sahel and has displaced millions of people. A new analysis shows more civilians died in the Western Sahel conflict during the first half of 2022 than in all of 2021.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 17
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 3:30 a.m.: The European Union is seeking concrete evidence for any Iranian involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine, Reuters reported Monday, citing the bloc's top diplomat. Ukraine...
Voice of America
Russia, Ukraine Trade New Missile Attacks
Rocket fire inflicted new damage in Ukraine Sunday, with pro-Kremlin officials blaming Kyiv for an attack that hit the mayor’s office in separatist-controlled Donetsk, while Ukrainian authorities said Russian missiles hit a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, wounding six people. The mayor’s building in Donetsk, part...
