ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Wrap Up Preseason with a Win over the Spurs

By Kade Kimble
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cG8OE_0iYLQYgI00

Thunder finish preseason with a 5-1 record.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally wrapped up their six-game preseason after a 118-112 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder had a 36-point second quarter which helped set the tone for the rest of the game. They also faced a close late-game situation where the Thunder stayed composed and finished the game with a win.

Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams were the leaders of the game, as they two set the tone on offense throughout the game. In a high-scoring affair, the two kept the pace of the game high while finding good shots for both themselves and their teammates.

Giddey finished with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists on 7-for-13 shooting while knocking down two of his three shots from deep. He continues to be aggressive on offense while still displaying his high level passing.

Jalen Williams’ performance was incredible as well, as he finished with 21 points on 7-for-8 shooting and 1-for-1 from beyond the arc.

Mann added 16 points on 6-for-16 shooting and shot 4-for-8 on 3-pointers to lead the bench to a solid game. He’s been incredible from beyond-the-arc for the Thunder in the preseason and it could be huge for the team if he can continue his elite shooting into the regular season.

Speaking of the bench, it was a well-rounded effort for the second unit, but Ousmane Dieng was the other standout for the squad. He put 11 points on the board on 5-for-8 shooting. His preseason looked incredibly better than his Summer League, and his regular season progression may be one of the more exciting ones to track.

Jalyin Williams, on the other hand, didn’t produce a ton on the offensive side of the ball, but he did pull down 11 rebounds and showed flashes of playmaking from the high post.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl struggled on the offensive side of the floor with five points on 1-for-7 shooting.

Darius Bazley didn't put together a monster offensive game either, but was efficient in his minutes and played solid defense.

Unfortunately, Lu Dort checked out just before halftime and didn’t not return after suffering and left quad contusion.

The overall execution for the squad was solid, and the effort came from everyone who stepped on the floor, which is a great sign ahead of the regular season opener.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Hoops Rumors

Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball

The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Darius Bazley
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over BYU

KJ Jefferson was one of many standout performers in Arkansas' much-needed 52-35 victory over the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon in Provo (Utah.). The game got off to a slow start for the Razorbacks, but Jefferson tossed five touchdowns on the day -- three to Matt Landers -- and Raheim Sanders led the ground attack with 175 yards and 2 scores.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Win#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The San Antonio Spurs
BlueDevilCountry

Bucks cut former three-year Duke big man

Despite his 21-point outing in 34 minutes of action during a preseason game on Tuesday, former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden is no longer a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks, who now have only one Blue Devil under contract in returning starter Grayson Allen, waived the ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
AllLakers

Lakers News: L.A. Waives Three Training Camp Players

Your Los Angeles Lakers have announced in a press release that, as expected, they have opted to release their three remaining Exhibit 10 training camp signings, guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis, as well as center Jay Huff. Given that the NBA requires teams to field rosters of no more ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
703
Followers
1K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy