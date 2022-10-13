ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) take their 2-game losing streak into Lucas Oil Stadium to face division rival the Indianpolis Colts (2-2-1) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Jaguars vs. Colts odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

When the Colts got rid of QB Carson Wentz and added Matt Ryan, they were hoping the team would get better. It has been a struggle so far.

Coming off a 12-9 overtime victory at the Denver Bronos in the Week 5 Thursday night game, the offense has not found its way yet. While the low-scoring output can be chalked up to RB Jonathan Taylor being out with an ankle injury, the same cannot be said for Indy’s other games this season. The Colts were shut out 24-0 at Jacksonville in Week 2 when Taylor was healthy.

The Jaguars have been dismal the last 2 weeks after winning 2 games that weren’t even close – the 24-0 win over the Colts and a Week 3 win at the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10. QB Trevor Lawrence has regressed a bit since his hot start. However, his connection with WR Christian Kirk and the run game of RB James Robinson have been lacking in the recent losses.

Look for a slow, low-scoring game in Indianapolis.

Jaguars at Colts odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 10:17 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Jaguars +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Colts -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jaguars +2.5 (-108) | Colts -2.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Jaguars at Colts key injuries

Jaguars

  • LB K’Lavon Chaisson (knee) out

Colts

  • RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) questionable
  • C Ryan Kelly (hip) questionable
  • LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) questionable
  • DE Kwity Paye (ankle) questionable
  • RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) questionable

Jaguars at Colts picks and predictions

Prediction

Colts 20, Jaguars 14

PASS. The Colts (-130) are a good bet here, but I like the ATS better.

TAKE COLTS -2.5 (-112).

The Colts always have a tough time against the Jaguars in Jacksonville, but this game is in Indianapolis, and it should be an easier time. If Taylor sits again, I would certainly not take this number. But with him being healthy and Ryan hopefully finding a connection with his receivers, I like the Colts here against the Jaguars secondary.

TAKE UNDER 42.5 (-112) in this game.

Games in this rivalry tend to be low scoring and run heavy. That wil be the case here with the 2 best players in this game likely to be Taylor and Robinson. The clock will wind, and points will be at a premium. Look for another Under to hit here. This is my FAVORITE PLAY of the game.

