California at Colorado odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 3 days ago
The California Golden Bears (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (0-5, 0-2) meet Saturday with kickoff at Folsom Field scheduled for 2 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the California vs. Colorado odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

California is 1-2 in its last 3 games. The 2 losses came on the road, and the Golden Bears are just 1-9 in their last 10 road games dating back to 2020. Cal has thus far been slightly below-average offensively and defensively, ranking 73rd and 77th, respectively, in total yards for and against.

The Buffaloes have been woeful, ranking 129th in scoring (13.4 points per game) and 130th in scoring defense (43.2 PPG). Dating back to last season, Colorado has been held under 350 yards of total offense in 7 straight games.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks.

California at Colorado odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 9:53 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: California -750 (bet $750 to win $100) | Colorado +500 (bet $100 to win $500)
  • Against the spread (ATS): California -14.5 (-112) | Colorado +14.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

California at Colorado picks and predictions

Prediction

California 28, Colorado 17

PASS. Although Colorado is a lean for those bettors looking for an added spice rider on 1 of the below plays.

The home team is 6-1 ATS in the last 7 games of this series.

Cal has been inconsistent and could be caught flat-footed looking forward to a stretch of games against Washington, Oregon, and USC.

Colorado is now under interim coach Mike Sanford after Karl Dorrell was fired following the Buffs’ 43-20 loss at Arizona Oct. 1. We’ve had an early-season trend (Nebraska, Arizona State) of teams picking up steam after such changes. With the home game, a likable Under, and 2 weeks to prep, COLORADO +14.5 (-108) is worth some partial-unit action.

The Under is 5-1 in the Golden Bears’ last 6 games vs. teams with a losing record.

Look for some uptick regression from a Colorado defense that has not been able to get off the field on 3rd downs or stop touchdowns in the red zone.

TAKE THE UNDER 48.5 (-115).

