Daytona Beach, FL

Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Biketoberfest in full swing in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach this weekend just two weeks after Hurricane Ian blew through. This year, the annual event feels even more special. "I've worked my whole 26 years running power lines, doing line work. I needed a break,” Kenny Winstead from southwest...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Tennessee State
Volusia County, FL
Running 4 Heroes opens tribute hall in Winter Springs

There's a new way for you to honor first responders killed in the line of duty. Running 4 Heroes opened its doors to their tribute hall Saturday in Winter Springs. Zechariah Cartledge started the nonprofit in 2019 when he was 10 years old. The organization supports injured First Responders, K9’s, and families of fallen first responders. He also honors them with a 1-mile run.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Thousands of people attend Come Out with Pride parade in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The most colorful festival is decorating the streets of downtown Orlando. Thousands are "Coming out with Pride" to kick off a week-long celebration by and for the LGBTQ+ community. The annual pride event is to foster a sense of belonging. It's to encourage our LGBTQ+...
ORLANDO, FL
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
DELTONA, FL
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Stetson University hosts U.S. naturalization event in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stetson University is set to host a U.S. naturalization ceremony Tuesday at its campus in DeLand, which will see 39 people be sworn in as new U.S. citizens, according to the school. The 39 people, who come from and represent 29 different countries, will partake...
DELAND, FL

