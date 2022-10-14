Read full article on original website
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodFlorida State
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
WESH
Biketoberfest in full swing in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach this weekend just two weeks after Hurricane Ian blew through. This year, the annual event feels even more special. "I've worked my whole 26 years running power lines, doing line work. I needed a break,” Kenny Winstead from southwest...
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in DeLand. Organizers said the giveaway will...
WESH
Running 4 Heroes opens tribute hall in Winter Springs
There's a new way for you to honor first responders killed in the line of duty. Running 4 Heroes opened its doors to their tribute hall Saturday in Winter Springs. Zechariah Cartledge started the nonprofit in 2019 when he was 10 years old. The organization supports injured First Responders, K9’s, and families of fallen first responders. He also honors them with a 1-mile run.
Florida Man Detained And Released On LIVE TV For Street Racing
A Florida man was detained on LIVE TV for street racing and cited for reckless driving. Sgt. Maher with the Daytona Beach Police Department pulled over a truck for street racing and running a red light during “On Patrol” Live. The subject was detained for
WESH
Thousands of people attend Come Out with Pride parade in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The most colorful festival is decorating the streets of downtown Orlando. Thousands are "Coming out with Pride" to kick off a week-long celebration by and for the LGBTQ+ community. The annual pride event is to foster a sense of belonging. It's to encourage our LGBTQ+...
11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
WESH
Pre-registration opens in Central Florida counties for nutrition assistance program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In Orange County and Flagler County, pre-registration is opening for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program assists with providing food for eligible families not receiving SNAP program benefits already and those who are facing the impacts of Hurricane Ian. All applicants are required...
WESH
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
click orlando
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
click orlando
Volusia County slowly reopens beach accesses, ramps after Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – County officials said Hurricane Ian caused damage to most of Volusia’s beach access ramps and boardwalks after it swept through Central Florida over two weeks ago. Officials said while some have reopened, other areas are still too dangerous to let people on. [TRENDING:...
Firefighters battle blaze started by grill at Seminole County home
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family of six is displaced after a fire burned through a residential home in Seminole County. The fire happened at a home on Ermine Avenue in Winter Springs around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Seminole County Fire Department arrived on the scene and had...
WESH
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Stetson University hosts U.S. naturalization event in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stetson University is set to host a U.S. naturalization ceremony Tuesday at its campus in DeLand, which will see 39 people be sworn in as new U.S. citizens, according to the school. The 39 people, who come from and represent 29 different countries, will partake...
Peach Valley Cafe to Significantly Expand Central Florida Footprint
After the brand’s 8th store opens in Maitland, Mr. Holm plans to open three more locations in the area—one in Celebration, another in Lake Mary, and a third about an hour and a half away, in Gainesville.
Come Out With Pride festival kicks off in Orlando, First Lady Jill Biden speaks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people are attending this year’s “Come Out With Pride” festival in Orlando. First Lady Jill Biden also made an appearance at the event. She spoke to the Orlando community at City Hall before the parade, urging people to vote in the upcoming election and make sure their voices are heard.
