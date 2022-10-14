Read full article on original website
HS roundup: CBA boys soccer caps unbeaten season with win at Jamesville-DeWitt (photos, video)
State-ranked No. 10 Christian Brothers Academy completed its 2022 regular season without suffering a single loss. The Brothers (15-0-1) travelled to Jamesville-DeWitt (12-3-1) and came away with a 4-0 victory in Saturdays Class A season finale.
Section III field hockey brackets, seedings announced; playoffs start Tuesday
The Section III field hockey seedings were announced on Sunday. First-rounds games start as soon as Tuesday in some classes and will lead up to championships on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
Watch: Skaneateles boys soccer scores in final 3 minutes to beat Marcellus, clinch division title (video)
The Skaneateles boys soccer team scored off a corner kick with less than 3 minutes to go in a 1-0 win over Marcellus on Thursday. The win gave the Lakers (10-4-2) the OHSL Liberty 2 Division crown. Marcellus (13-2-1) had been unbeaten in its past 12 games.
Class AA football roundup: Christian Brothers Academy downs Liverpool, stays unbeaten
State-ranked No. 6 Christian Brothers Academy still have not lost a game after returning to Class AA this season. The Brothers defeated Liverpool 35-13, in Friday’s league matchup at Liverpool High School.
HS football: West Genesee’s defense holds Baldwinsville in check with key plays
West Genesee’s stingy defense played a major role in Friday’s nonleague football victory over Baldwinsville. Sophomore lineman Christian Burns intercepted a screen pass and walked into the end zone on the Bees’ first possession to begin a defensive onslaught that would guide the Wildcats to a 20-14 victory at West Genesee High School.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Scores 60+ in Homecoming Win over Ithaca
On Saturday afternoon the Union-Endicott Tigers welcomed the Ithaca Little Red to Ty Cobb Stadium for their Homecoming game. The Tigers stamped 27 points in the first quarter alone, and won the contest 68-12. Check out the highlights!
Independent football roundup: Port Byron avenges early-season loss to Phoenix with ground game
Port Byron/Union Springs’ only loss this year was to Phoenix. That 40-36 defeat came in the opening week of the season. A potent rushing attack led by junior running back Bryce Rigby’s two touchdowns led the Panthers to a 47-28 victory over the Firebirds.
Class C football roundup: Bishop Ludden knocks off Solvay
Bishop Ludden led just 14-7 at the break, but 33 points in the second half guided the Gaelic Knights to a 47-21 victory over Solvay.
Homer running back racks up over 200 yards, 3 TDs in victory over Westhill (48 photos)
Senior tailback Sam Sorenson could not be stopped during Homer’s Class B victory over Westhill on Saturday night at Homer High School. The all-state wrestler rushed for 213 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the Trojans’ 61-27 victory.
The loudest moments from Syracuse-N.C. State: A touchdown that didn’t count and a run to ice the win
Syracuse Orange Football 2022: Syracuse vs N.C.State — Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracusedefeated No. 15 N.C. State 24-9 on Saturday in front of the 10th sellout crowd in the history of the Dome. The fans were raucous throughout and made their presence felt. If you purchase a...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
Champions from several CNY schools crowned at individual girls tennis sectionals (58 photos)
Champions were crowned at the Section III individual girls tennis finals on Friday at Oneida High School. In Division I, Christian Brothers Academy senior Giselle Vlassis won her singles match in two sets (6-1, 6-0).
Wolfpack sent packing: Syracuse football defeats N.C. State 24-9 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse Orange Football 2022: Syracuse vs N.C.State — Syracuse, N.Y. — Watch out, America. Syracuse football has entered the chat. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Central Square clips Fowler in Independent league football (64 photos)
Junior quarterback Anthony Miga’s three total touchdowns guided Central Square to an overwhelming 46-6 victory over Fowler in an Independent league contest on Friday.
Fans rush the field after Syracuse beats N.C. State to stay unbeaten and lock up a bowl (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Watch fans rush the field after No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State moved the Orange to 6-0 on the season and locked up a bowl bid this postseason. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Syracuse overcomes mistakes and penalties, ‘Mob’ defense puts away...
Garrett Williams injury update for Clemson: ‘We want him back lickety split’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Williams left Syracuse football’s 24-9 win over N.C. State in the second quarter, helped off by trainers and taken immediately to the medical tent on the sideline. He’d just tackled Wolfpack quarterback Jack Chambers for a loss of 5 yards. He stood up to...
Class A football roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius fends off Carthage in win
Fayetteville-Manlius fended off a pesky Carthage squad to win 35-25 in Class A action on Friday. The Hornets continued their undefeated run at 7-0. The Comets dropped to 2-5 on the season.
Syracuse overcomes mistakes and penalties; ‘Mob’ defense puts away N.C. State (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A sold-out crowd of 49,705 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome watched a tense game that was sealed by a 25-yard touchdown run by Sean Tucker that led to a 24-9 victory for No. 18 Syracuse over No. 15 North Carolina State. Let’s take a look...
Syracuse moves up 4 spots in AP, coaches polls ahead of Week 8 road game at No. 5 Clemson
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football continued to climb the AP Top 25 on Sunday, moving up four spots following its sixth win of the season against N.C. State. The Orange is now ranked No. 14 in both the AP poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll after becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.
Syracuse football box score vs. N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from No. 18 Syracuse’s 24-9 victory against No. 15 North Carolina State on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_NCST_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE...
