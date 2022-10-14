Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Badgers make it six-straight wins after beating Michigan in four sets
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin volleyball continues to dominate Big Ten play. On Sunday afternoon, the fifth-ranked Badgers beat No. 24 Michigan in four sets. This marks the team’s sixth straight win, all against conference opponents which moves them to a 7-1 Big Ten record. Julia Orzol lead the...
CBS 58
Badgers WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have lost another player to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced he was entering the transfer portal tonight via Twitter. This comes after the Badgers lost to Michigan State yesterday in double overtime. This is now the third player the Badgers...
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week 9: Auburndale knocks of Colby in our Game of the Week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Auburndale beat Colby to claim a share of the Marawood title in our Game of the Week, Amherst beat Stratford in an emotional victory and the Valley Football Association ends the season in a three-way tie for the third straight year. Game of the Week. Entering...
wissports.net
Tomorrow River School District files for temporary restraining order to get Amherst football team into WIAA playoffs
The Tomorrow River School District has filed for a temporary restraining order to restore wins by the district's Amherst High School Football team that were declared vacant by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for use of an ineligible player. Last week, the WIAA was alerted to the possible use of...
seehafernews.com
High School Football Playoff Pairings Announced Today
The 224 teams that qualify for The WIAA Football playoffs will be announced this morning on statewide television. Bally Sports Wisconsin will have all the matchups starting at 10 a.m. 32 teams in seven divisions will have the opportunity to play for a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in...
MLive.com
Michigan State DE Michael Fletcher disqualified for targeting vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s shorthanded defense will be without another player the rest of the day. Defensive end Michael Fletcher was disqualified for targeting on a late hit against Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen in the second quarter of Saturday’s game in East Lansing. With Wisconsin...
thecomeback.com
College football world blasts team’s terrible fake field goal
There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
Channel 3000
Frank Anthony Jennaro
MADISON – Frank A. Jennaro, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. He was born on Aug. 27, 1925, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Joseph and Antonina (Mollica) Jennaro. Frank married Nina Corona on Oct. 11, 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 1, 1945, to Dec. 12, 1946.
Channel 3000
Sally Ann Schlack
MADISON / LAND O’LAKES – Sally Ann Schlack, age 87, of Land O’Lakes, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1935, in Rhinelander, Wis., the daughter of John “Clyde” and Elsie (Sparks) Dussault.
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
Channel 3000
Ruth Burdean Hermsdorf
Madison – Ruth B. Hermsdorf, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home. She was born on Sept. 17, 1932, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William and Burdean Knickmeier. Ruth was united in marriage to Gordon Hermsdorf on July 28, 1951. He passed away Dec. 28, 2010.
Channel 3000
Winnett C. Alsmo
DEFOREST – Winnett C. Alsmo, age 86, of DeForest, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Parkside Assisted Living. She was born on Aug. 12, 1936, in Daleyville, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Clarice (Lundene) Anderson. Winnett was united in marriage to Alden D. Alsmo on Nov. 5, 1955. He passed away on Nov. 21, 1981.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Channel 3000
Marilyn Andrews Cashwell
CROSS PLAINS – Marilyn Andrews Cashwell, age 85, of Cross Plains, passed from this life into Jesus’ presence after losing her battle to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, just two days after celebrating her 64th wedding anniversary. Marilyn was born on Dec. 21, 1936, in New Bedford,...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days
Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
wearegreenbay.com
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
WNCY
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
