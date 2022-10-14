ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Badgers make it six-straight wins after beating Michigan in four sets

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin volleyball continues to dominate Big Ten play. On Sunday afternoon, the fifth-ranked Badgers beat No. 24 Michigan in four sets. This marks the team’s sixth straight win, all against conference opponents which moves them to a 7-1 Big Ten record. Julia Orzol lead the...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Badgers WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have lost another player to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced he was entering the transfer portal tonight via Twitter. This comes after the Badgers lost to Michigan State yesterday in double overtime. This is now the third player the Badgers...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

High School Football Playoff Pairings Announced Today

The 224 teams that qualify for The WIAA Football playoffs will be announced this morning on statewide television. Bally Sports Wisconsin will have all the matchups starting at 10 a.m. 32 teams in seven divisions will have the opportunity to play for a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in...
MADISON, WI
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts team’s terrible fake field goal

There were plenty of thrilling college football games on Saturday afternoon highlighted by the Tennessee Volunteers beating the Alabama Crimson Tide for the first time in 16 years. And while the Big Ten Conference showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and the Wisconsin Badgers certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, it definitely came down to the wire.
EAST LANSING, MI
Channel 3000

Frank Anthony Jennaro

MADISON – Frank A. Jennaro, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. He was born on Aug. 27, 1925, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Joseph and Antonina (Mollica) Jennaro. Frank married Nina Corona on Oct. 11, 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 1, 1945, to Dec. 12, 1946.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Sally Ann Schlack

MADISON / LAND O’LAKES – Sally Ann Schlack, age 87, of Land O’Lakes, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1935, in Rhinelander, Wis., the daughter of John “Clyde” and Elsie (Sparks) Dussault.
LAND O' LAKES, WI
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Ruth Burdean Hermsdorf

Madison – Ruth B. Hermsdorf, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home. She was born on Sept. 17, 1932, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William and Burdean Knickmeier. Ruth was united in marriage to Gordon Hermsdorf on July 28, 1951. He passed away Dec. 28, 2010.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Winnett C. Alsmo

DEFOREST – Winnett C. Alsmo, age 86, of DeForest, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Parkside Assisted Living. She was born on Aug. 12, 1936, in Daleyville, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Clarice (Lundene) Anderson. Winnett was united in marriage to Alden D. Alsmo on Nov. 5, 1955. He passed away on Nov. 21, 1981.
DEFOREST, WI
Channel 3000

Marilyn Andrews Cashwell

CROSS PLAINS – Marilyn Andrews Cashwell, age 85, of Cross Plains, passed from this life into Jesus’ presence after losing her battle to cancer on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, just two days after celebrating her 64th wedding anniversary. Marilyn was born on Dec. 21, 1936, in New Bedford,...
CROSS PLAINS, WI
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days

Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy