Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon: The "Realest & Rawest"
Kevin Hart is paying tribute to his late father, Henry Witherspoon. The comedian, 43, announced the death of his dad on Instagram Oct. 12, sharing a series of family photos featuring Witherspoon from over the years. "RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad,"...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock
It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She and Mark Consuelos Are No Longer Empty Nesters
Well, that was short-lived! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might have celebrated their status as "empty nesters" after their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, went to college in 2021, but they've already lost the title. The pair had been vocal about adjusting to their life post-kids, but on Wednesday's Late Night...
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of molestation reportedly withdraws lawsuit
One of the two people who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the stars, TMZ is reporting. The celebrity comics were accused of hiring two then-children to appear in a past Funny or Die sketch called Through a Pedophile's Eyes. The...
Soulja Boy welcomes first child, a baby boy, with girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez
Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez’s first child arrived last month. The couple debuted their baby boy via Instagram on Sept. 30. “Lil Soulja daddy love u 🥹🥹🥹🙏🏾,” the rapper, 32, wrote at the time. Martinez, for her part, gushed, “This was an amazing...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Get to know NeNe Leakes’ car-crazy son Brentt as he recovers from stroke
Brentt, son of former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, suffered a stroke and heart failure last month at just 23 years old. Thankfully, NeNe has now confirmed her son is on the mend and “in good spirits” following his health scare. Concerned fans want to know...
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
Wendy Williams’ Friend Just Gave An Update On Her Health Battle: ‘She Was Going To Die’
Wendy Williams‘ health conditions might have been more serious and life-threatening than previously thought. According to an anonymous insider who claims to be a friend of the former talk show host— and who reportedly spoke with Page Six— Williams was “at death’s door” in May of 2020, when her friend DJ Boof discovered a “catatonic” Williams at her New York City apartment. This, the source allegedly told the outlet, was where the television personality’s former manager Bernie Young supposedly refused to call 9-1-1 out of fear that her condition would become known to the public.
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
Tina Turner Gets the Barbie Treatment in Honor of ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ 40th Anniversary
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Another rock star gets the Barbie treatment with a new Tina Turner doll from Mattel, announced today. The Tina Turner Barbie Doll, part of the toy company’s Music Series,...
Josh Duhamel Says He Went to the Emergency Room an Hour Before His Wedding: 'It Was Touch and Go'
Josh Duhamel's rehearsal dinner antics almost proved to be a real problem on his wedding day. The 49-year-old actor tied the knot with Audra Mari in North Dakota earlier this month, but came very close to not making it down the aisle. On Tuesday during his appearance on The Late...
