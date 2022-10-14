Read full article on original website
ABC News
20-year-old Purdue student killed in dorm room, roommate in custody
A 20-year-old Purdue University student was killed in his dorm room early Wednesday and his roommate is in custody, school officials said. Varun Manish Chheda, a senior majoring in data science, was found dead in his room at McCutcheon Hall, a residence hall on the school's campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, after the suspect called 911 to report the incident at 12:44 a.m. local time, Purdue University Chief of Police Lesley Weite said at a news conference Wednesday.
Purdue University student tells police he stabbed now-deceased roommate with knife
A Purdue University student admitted to stabbing his roommate with a knife and killing him, according to an affidavit filed by prosecutors. The affidavit states that Ji Min Sha called police on Wednesday around 12:45 a.m. to tell them that he killed Varun Chheda with a knife. Sha waited for police to arrive, and officers arrested him after finding blood on his clothes and body.
