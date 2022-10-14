A Purdue University student admitted to stabbing his roommate with a knife and killing him, according to an affidavit filed by prosecutors. The affidavit states that Ji Min Sha called police on Wednesday around 12:45 a.m. to tell them that he killed Varun Chheda with a knife. Sha waited for police to arrive, and officers arrested him after finding blood on his clothes and body.

