ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Public Schools hosts virtual town hall on safety efforts

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCOeS_0iYLOw1q00

Baltimore County Public Schools hosts virtual town hall on safety efforts 02:28

TOWSON, Md. -- Baltimore County Public Schools held a pair of virtual town halls for families to discuss how safety is being ensured on school campuses and buses Thursday night.

The meeting was held from 6 to 7 p.m. for elementary school families, and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for middle and high schools.

Last month, loaded guns were recovered at Chesapeake High School in Essex and Randallstown High School . Videos online show fights at Lansdowne High School, Dulaney High School and Perry Hall High Schools.

In the second meeting, one parent asked, "Why can't we put students who are disruptive in an alternative school and let them stay there?"

"Alternative school settings were never meant to be a permanent setting for students," answered one school official.

"How can children learn when its fight or flight mode around all this violence every day," Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition member Darren Badillo said. "There were problems before COVID. Last year was out of control. We had small fights go into big fights, then weapons, then guns, then someone got shot. Then, this year, it's starting off even worse."

The coalition is keeping a running list of safety incidents in schools since the beginning of last year. Badillo says he wants stronger discipline for students who assault others.

"The children who are constantly being disruptive in class, they need to be held accountable," Badillo said.

On Thursday night, Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said during both meetings, "There is a narrative in the community that we are not holding students accountable for their behaviors -- that simply is not true."

Williams added that there are a small number of students making poor choices, including disruptive and dangerous behavior.

Dr. Kandice Taylor, a school official, said grant funding allowed the district to hire more than 140 safety assistants, who focus on de-escalation strategies and relationship building, and provide additional adult presence.

The assistants are placed at middle and high schools.

Participants can access the meeting at the BCPS website.

Additional reporting by Paul Gessler .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools seek to eliminate extra inclement weather days

Baltimore County Public School leaders submitted a plan that would cut back on snow days, and go virtual for extra days past the allotted five days the district allows.School leaders sent their plan to the Maryland State Board of Education.The plan says that after five inclement weather days, they will switch to virtual days for the remaining days students and staff are unable to attend class because of weather.School leaders say this plan falls in line with results of a survey sent to the Baltimore County Public Schools community last month.The idea is to prevent students from making up school days at the end of the year.Anne Arundel County Public Schools were approved by the state for a similar plan.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parents address disruptive behaviors in BCPS during virtual town hall

TOWSON, Md. — Parents have expressed concern that violence among students in Baltimore County Public Schools is getting out of hand, so school officials held a virtual town hall Thursday night. School officials presented data about aggressive behavior in their 174 schools and then answered questions directly from concerned...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical host community wellness event

BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center hosted a community wellness event, which offered a variety of free health screenings Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., UM BWMC employees and volunteers partnered with Park Elementary School at 201 E. 11th Ave. in Baltimore to offer services to community members. Some of the activities included administering flu shots, blood pressure screenings, a vision test, body mass index tests, and blood-glucose tests to check for diabetes. Healthy to-go boxed lunches plus produce boxes filled with fruit and vegetables were also available to those who stopped by. The event was family-friendly, where children had the opportunity to have their face painted. Dance and karate classes were offered as well.UM BWMC put an emphasis on how to collaborate with the community and schools to tackle public health issues, which includes food insecurity, access to health care services and to ensure needed resources are accessible to residents. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

About 40 school bus routes to be partially restored amid driver shortage in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Schools have been hurt with bus driver shortages.However, the district announced Tuesday that about 40 bus routes will get partial restoration beginning Monday, Oct. 17.Superintendent Mark Bedell announced a plan that would get more buses back on track.Bedell said about 40 schools buses will be extending routes for high school or middle school, so they will be in service for other schools in the mornings and afternoons.Those buses will provide either morning service to middle school students or afternoon service to elementary school students."I fully realize this is not the total solution that our families—and...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Students evacuated after threat phoned in at Chadwick Elementary School in Woodlawn

BALTIMORE -- Chadwick Elementary School was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after a threat was called in to the Woodlawn school, Baltimore County Police said. All of the students were safely evacuated from the school, and a search was conducted for any suspicious packages. None were found, police said, and the students and staff returned to the building shortly after 1 p.m., police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval

The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Public workshops to help shape future of Baltimore County's Security Square Mall

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials hosted an open forum to meet with neighbors and get their ideas on how to redevelop Security Square Mall on Wednesday.The county's $20 million plan aims to pump new life into the shopping center."It would be nice to see something brand new for a change," neighborhood resident Brandon Biggs-Ward said.Kimberly Shorter says she's lived in the area for over 20 years. At one point, the mall was booming with business, she said."When I moved in, the mall was thriving," she said.But over the years, she watched the businesses shutter their doors and the options disappear."I've...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools sheds staff member following reports of assault on teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has parted ways with a staff member who reportedly facilitated an assault on a student and taken disciplinary action against the students who violated its policy on bullying, according to school officials.The assault came to light after Zainab Chaudry, the director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, wrote an op-ed that referenced the plight of a 16-year-old teenager from Afghanistan whom he said was "locked inside a school bathroom by a staff member and ruthlessly beaten" by fellow students who stripped of her hijab on Sept. 16."We are deeply troubled by this situation...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Islamic Society of Baltimore now has female resident scholar

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Huda Hasan can trace the confidence she has both in herself and in her Islamic faith to time she spent in a classroom with Maryam Azam.Azam taught Hasan Islamic and Quran studies at the Al-Rahmah School in Windsor Mill. Hasan, 21, and her friends found themselves looking forward to Azam's class every day, drawn by what Hasan called her "practical, friendly approach.""A lot of youth struggle with religion, especially in this day and age. So the way she taught us, we were able to grow in love in our religion," Hasan said. "And she always told...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Staff member fired for involvement in attack on Muslim student at Baltimore school

BALTIMORE -- A student at The Academy for College and Career Exploration was beaten and had her hijab ripped off in an attack last month in a school bathroom, according to advocates who say they spoke with the student's family.A staff member allegedly helped facilitate the incident by locking the student in the bathroom as she was attacked. That staff member will no longer be employed by Baltimore City Schools, the district confirmed.  Zainab Chaudry, Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Maryland (CAIR) called for a response to the incident in a letter to administrators, Baltimore School Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore woman tapped to lead private college sets example for the city's students

BALTIMORE -- Ithaca College recently celebrated the inauguration of Dr. La Jerne Cornish, the college's tenth president.Cornish's story started at Western High School, which is where she says she learned to lead."I had tremendous mentors who helped me grow and develop," Cornish told WJZ. "I've taken those lessons from Baltimore with me."Cornish is a product of the Baltimore City Public School System.Her professional career started in city schools as well."I was raised in the school system," Cornish said. "I taught English for nine years. I was a coordinator for a risk youth for four years, I was an assistant principal."And...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Loaded gun recovered from student outside Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy

BALTIMORE -  A student at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy was arrested Thursday after bringing a loaded handgun on campus."It's gravely concerning" said neighbor Belle Beckham.City schools officials said they partnered with city police, and around noon, authorities recovered the gun outside the school in Harlem Park."They need to check all of the student cars that come here, check their lockers" said neighbor Beverly Stewart.Stewart said she watched from across the street as police flooded the school's parking lot and put the student in handcuffs."Somebody needs to do something about it, because too many kids are getting hurt and killed,"...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Opportunity to relax': Morgan State regroups with day of 'Wellness'

BALTIMORE - Morgan State University students are back in the classroom after a "Wellness Day."The college takes two days per semester where there are no assignments, papers due or exams.The purpose is to relieve stress while encouraging students to take care of themselves and others.For many students, college is stressful. Some students are juggling classes and extracurricular activities. COVID-19 pandemic then multiplied that anxiety. Morgan State leaders started these "Wellness Day."Morgan State works with the National Alliance of Mental Illness and has events throughout the year to promote conversations surrounding mental health. "We know that the intersectionality of mental wellness and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan celebrates start of construction on $85 million interchange in Cecil County

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday touted the construction of a new multi-million-dollar interchange in Cecil County that is projected to reduce commercial traffic on local roads and provide economic benefits for the regional community, according to state officials.Hogan attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $85 million interchange alongside Maryland Transportation Secretary and Maryland Transportation Authority Chairman James F. Ports Jr., and MDTA Executive Director Will Pines, officials said.The interchange will be built at I-95 and Cecil Avenue. It is projected to replace an existing two-lane overpass bridge on Belvidere Road with a wider structure featuring additional lanes and shoulders, according to state officials.Construction crews will make improvements to Belvidere Road to accommodate the interchange project, officials said. Belvidere Road will remain open throughout the construction period, according to officials."We are excited to be breaking ground on Cecil County's number one transportation priority: a brand-new interchange at I-95 and Belvidere Road," Hogan said of the ceremony. "Project design and utility work is wrapping up, making way for major construction this winter, and we expect this new interchange to open for traffic in the fall of 2025."
CECIL COUNTY, MD
erhsraider.org

ERHS Becomes Mask Optional, Remains Mask Positive

The Prince George’s County Public School’s mask-optional policy was announced on September 6, by CEO Monica Goldson. This action was taken due to the significant decrease in Covid cases. As a result, students get to choose if they want to wear a mask to school or not. At Eleanor Roosevelt High School, many students and teachers remain mask positive. Though, there are a handful of students and teachers that are happy to go to school without a mask.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark

NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Baltimore

Homeless advocates push Baltimore leaders for more resources

BALTIMORE - Members of the homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway are speaking out about an incident that happened last weekend. That homeless encampment remains underneath I-83 in downtown Baltimore.For decades, those who are homeless have set up camp in that area."You've got more than 100 years of homeless underneath this bridge - 100 years," Baltimore resident David Dalton said. Homeless advocates and those in the homeless community want Baltimore City leaders to hear their concerns."You see it. It's wet, real wet," Ashford Ford said. "It's what it is. That's why I say we need housing." Many of those without a home...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police find suspicious package in Druid Park prompting road closures

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigating a suspicious package found in Druid Hill Park, according to a release Sunday afternoon.Officers responded at 11:07 a.m.,  to the 3000 block of Swann Drive, where they found a suspicious item.Baltimore Police Department and Fire Department personnel have blocked off portions of the park and adjacent roadways, to include 1-83 during this investigation. Police ask that you please avoid these areas until further notice. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy