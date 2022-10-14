Baltimore County Public Schools hosts virtual town hall on safety efforts 02:28

TOWSON, Md. -- Baltimore County Public Schools held a pair of virtual town halls for families to discuss how safety is being ensured on school campuses and buses Thursday night.

The meeting was held from 6 to 7 p.m. for elementary school families, and from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. for middle and high schools.

Last month, loaded guns were recovered at Chesapeake High School in Essex and Randallstown High School . Videos online show fights at Lansdowne High School, Dulaney High School and Perry Hall High Schools.

In the second meeting, one parent asked, "Why can't we put students who are disruptive in an alternative school and let them stay there?"

"Alternative school settings were never meant to be a permanent setting for students," answered one school official.

"How can children learn when its fight or flight mode around all this violence every day," Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition member Darren Badillo said. "There were problems before COVID. Last year was out of control. We had small fights go into big fights, then weapons, then guns, then someone got shot. Then, this year, it's starting off even worse."

The coalition is keeping a running list of safety incidents in schools since the beginning of last year. Badillo says he wants stronger discipline for students who assault others.

"The children who are constantly being disruptive in class, they need to be held accountable," Badillo said.

On Thursday night, Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said during both meetings, "There is a narrative in the community that we are not holding students accountable for their behaviors -- that simply is not true."

Williams added that there are a small number of students making poor choices, including disruptive and dangerous behavior.

Dr. Kandice Taylor, a school official, said grant funding allowed the district to hire more than 140 safety assistants, who focus on de-escalation strategies and relationship building, and provide additional adult presence.

The assistants are placed at middle and high schools.

Participants can access the meeting at the BCPS website.

Additional reporting by Paul Gessler .