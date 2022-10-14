ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Women's Soccer Defeated by Lycoming on the Road

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (Oct. 15, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer team fell to Lycoming College on the road by a score of 1-0 in a MAC Freedom matchup, Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped the Ducks' four-game winning streak. The first half was scoreless, but Stevens was...
Men’s Cross Country Closes Out Regular Season at Conn College Invite

The lead: Senior Ronnie Melao was the top finisher to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology men's cross country team Saturday at the Connecticut College Invitational. Location: Harkness Park - Waterford, Conn. Short Story: After lengthy travel issues caused the team to be significantly delayed in reaching the course, Melao...
