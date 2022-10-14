Read full article on original website
Slain Florida mother Cassie Carli's cause, manner of death ruled 'undetermined' six months later
NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. - The cause and manner of Florida mother Cassie Carli's death have both been ruled "undetermined" months after the young mom’s body was discovered in Alabama in April, officials said Thursday. Carli’s body was discovered death in a shallow grave in a barn in Alabama’s St....
Southwest Florida communities in need of baby supplies after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian decimated communities across Southwest Florida, leaving thousands with no homes, no power, and no way to feed or care for their young children and infants. Susan Beauvois, the executive director for the Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida, said they delivered resources to about 900...
When will Florida tolls be reinstated?
Florida drivers have been cruising through tolls for free for a while, but now that is coming to a halt along all roadways, except for three - Alligator Alley, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, and the Pinellas Bayway. This is to help the ongoing support and hurricane recovery assistance in the hard-hit areas.
Florida reinstating tolls after Hurricane Ian; excludes Alligator Alley, Skyway Bridge and Pinellas Bayway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls were suspended across Florida as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the state. It made a difference for those who needed to evacuate ahead of the storm. As normal operations in most parts of the state resume, so will the toll roads starting Saturday. That means roads...
Florida cranberries can be used to make Jamaican sorrel or your own cranberry sauce for the holidays
TAMPA, Fla. - Not all cranberries are created equal – especially in a place like Florida. The Sunshine State's cranberries don't look like your typical cranberry, but they taste similar and are the same color. The fruit is part of the okra family with cranberry-colored edible leaves that can be used in multiple dishes. It's actually native to Central and West Africa. However, it is grown around the world, according to the University of Florida.
Tropical Update: October 15, 2022
FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is tracking what’s left of Post-Tropical Cyclone Karl. He says the storm is losing its characteristics and is spinning down. He says elsewhere in the tropics there are some small systems, but they are not expected to develop into anything over the next few days and should not pose a threat to Florida. The next named storm will be Lisa, but Sadiku says there’s no sign of Lisa anytime soon.
How cold fronts impact fishing in Tampa Bay
Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says fish get excited when each cold front moves through this time of year. ‘It should really make fishing good.’
