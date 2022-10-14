ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox13news.com

When will Florida tolls be reinstated?

Florida drivers have been cruising through tolls for free for a while, but now that is coming to a halt along all roadways, except for three - Alligator Alley, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, and the Pinellas Bayway. This is to help the ongoing support and hurricane recovery assistance in the hard-hit areas.
fox13news.com

Florida cranberries can be used to make Jamaican sorrel or your own cranberry sauce for the holidays

TAMPA, Fla. - Not all cranberries are created equal – especially in a place like Florida. The Sunshine State's cranberries don't look like your typical cranberry, but they taste similar and are the same color. The fruit is part of the okra family with cranberry-colored edible leaves that can be used in multiple dishes. It's actually native to Central and West Africa. However, it is grown around the world, according to the University of Florida.
fox13news.com

Tropical Update: October 15, 2022

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is tracking what’s left of Post-Tropical Cyclone Karl. He says the storm is losing its characteristics and is spinning down. He says elsewhere in the tropics there are some small systems, but they are not expected to develop into anything over the next few days and should not pose a threat to Florida. The next named storm will be Lisa, but Sadiku says there’s no sign of Lisa anytime soon.
