Greenville, SC

thejournalonline.com

Anderson County Delinquent Tax Sale – Oct. 17

The Anderson County Delinquent Property Tax Sale will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Civic Center of Anderson, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Anderson County property owners who have past due or unpaid taxes on their property, have until 5 pm, Friday, October 14 to pay the delinquent taxes on their property. After that it will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on Monday, Oct. 17. Both real estate and mobile homes will be auctioned on this date.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Ford Elementary students receive new shoes thanks to Wal-Mart, Samaritan's Feet

Samaritan’s Feet recently partnered with the Wal-Mart Distribution Center and store in Laurens to bring their mission to life at Ford Elementary School. More than 50 Wal-Mart employees, consisting of managers and associates, came to Ford Elementary School to give life to a vision that was birthed almost two decades ago. Every student at Ford Elementary School was awarded a new pair of shoes, a hope tote and experienced the act of foot-washing.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
GREENVILLE, SC
country1037fm.com

One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes In The Country Is In South Carolina

There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. Our sister station in Fayetteville brought this to our attention and being just a short drive away we had to share! This list is according to USA Today’s 10 Best team. USA Today readers helped to pick out the best places to escape reality and get lost in the giant corn stalks.
ANDERSON, SC
gsabusiness.com

Fluor’s Greenville office looking for engineers and more

A company with deep local roots and projects underway around the world is on a hiring binge. The engineering giant Fluor has hired about 250 people in the last year for the Greenville office and needs another 250 to 300 by the first quarter of 2023. According to Annette Allen,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Thrift store owner shares inspiration behind business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lennox’s Toy Box opened on August 17, 2018, the same day its namesake turned 9 years old. “It’s named after my son, Lennox Evan Ostendorff,” Gentry Ostendorff told FOX Carolina. “I just wanted to give his name light for as long as I can.”
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?

[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Clemson University professor awarded 'genius grant'

CLEMSON, S.C. — A Clemson University professor noted by his colleagues for an uncommon ability to intertwine "emotional connections with scientific facts" has earned extremely rare recognition by way of a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant." J. Drew Lanham, a Clemson Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology, told university officials...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man gets prison time for faking COVID-19 test

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To avoid being placed back behind bars, an Upstate man faked a positive COVID-19 test - and it landed him in prison. Orin Jerel Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstruction of justice. In April 2021, Kemp, who is from Pendleton, was facing...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC

