Read full article on original website
Related
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County Delinquent Tax Sale – Oct. 17
The Anderson County Delinquent Property Tax Sale will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Civic Center of Anderson, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Anderson County property owners who have past due or unpaid taxes on their property, have until 5 pm, Friday, October 14 to pay the delinquent taxes on their property. After that it will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on Monday, Oct. 17. Both real estate and mobile homes will be auctioned on this date.
bpr.org
Republican incumbent Clampitt faces new Democratic challenger Platt in 119 district election
New district maps enacted this year have ended one of Western North Carolina’s longest-running electoral feuds. Republican Mike Clampitt currently represents District 119. For the past five elections, he’s traded that seat with Democrat Joe Sam Queen of Haywood County – making this one of the most competitive districts in the region.
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
golaurens.com
Ford Elementary students receive new shoes thanks to Wal-Mart, Samaritan's Feet
Samaritan’s Feet recently partnered with the Wal-Mart Distribution Center and store in Laurens to bring their mission to life at Ford Elementary School. More than 50 Wal-Mart employees, consisting of managers and associates, came to Ford Elementary School to give life to a vision that was birthed almost two decades ago. Every student at Ford Elementary School was awarded a new pair of shoes, a hope tote and experienced the act of foot-washing.
Greenville developer invests nearly three million in Laurens Road plot
An Upstate developer is investing nearly 3 million dollars in a plot of land in Greenville County. Contender Development has purchased 12 acres along Laurens Road, near the future site of the Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension.
FOX Carolina
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
country1037fm.com
One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes In The Country Is In South Carolina
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. Our sister station in Fayetteville brought this to our attention and being just a short drive away we had to share! This list is according to USA Today’s 10 Best team. USA Today readers helped to pick out the best places to escape reality and get lost in the giant corn stalks.
gsabusiness.com
Fluor’s Greenville office looking for engineers and more
A company with deep local roots and projects underway around the world is on a hiring binge. The engineering giant Fluor has hired about 250 people in the last year for the Greenville office and needs another 250 to 300 by the first quarter of 2023. According to Annette Allen,...
my40.tv
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
FOX Carolina
Thrift store owner shares inspiration behind business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lennox’s Toy Box opened on August 17, 2018, the same day its namesake turned 9 years old. “It’s named after my son, Lennox Evan Ostendorff,” Gentry Ostendorff told FOX Carolina. “I just wanted to give his name light for as long as I can.”
Upstate man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
FOX Carolina
Mother throws surprise party for daughter after losing father earlier this year
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A color guard performer was given a surprise party for her birthday after suffering a huge loss earlier this year. Jessica Barrios turned 14 on Saturday and her mother wanted to plan something special for her since it has been such a hard year. “This...
The Post and Courier
Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
my40.tv
'Can't replace them as fast as we're losing them': Bus driver shortages plague WNC schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bus driver shortages are a nationwide problem, and mountain counties are not exempted. In Western North Carolina, it's an issue many districts have to deal with daily. School leaders say compensation contributes to the issue. Polk County School District sought to change that. Superintendent Aaron...
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
WLTX.com
Clemson University professor awarded 'genius grant'
CLEMSON, S.C. — A Clemson University professor noted by his colleagues for an uncommon ability to intertwine "emotional connections with scientific facts" has earned extremely rare recognition by way of a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant." J. Drew Lanham, a Clemson Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology, told university officials...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man gets prison time for faking COVID-19 test
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To avoid being placed back behind bars, an Upstate man faked a positive COVID-19 test - and it landed him in prison. Orin Jerel Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstruction of justice. In April 2021, Kemp, who is from Pendleton, was facing...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
FOX Carolina
Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
Comments / 0