Oakhurst, CA

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA

Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

65 residents displaced after large building fire in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Around 65 residents have now been displaced after a large building fire Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department responded to a building fire around 10:42 p.m. on Belmont Avenue and Broadway Street. When the first crew arrived on the scene, they found...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Madera County Gains New EDC Executive Director

MADERA — Madera County Economic Development Commission (MCEDC) is proud to announce and welcome Darren Rose as the Commission’s Executive Director. An experienced business leader, Darren Rose will succeed Bobby Kahn and assume responsibilities in October. After 20 years as Executive director, Bobby Kahn has retired. Darren has...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

SF Rat Infestation Provides a Lesson for Fresno Residents

A rat infestation in a San Francisco neighborhood offers a vital tip to Fresno residents battling the disgusting, destructive, disease-spreading villains. Don’t store or spread birdseed where rats can feed. ABC7 reports that a woman putting out hundreds of pounds of birdseed in San Francisco’s Glen Park area is...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Waylon and Willie

Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno (LRRF) is pleased to present our newest superstars, now available for adoption! You might remember these boys as part of the Highway Men, young superstars blazing a trail in country music. They are good ol’ country boys looking for a good place to sing their songs and enjoy their fans and supporters. They are the one and only Waylon & Willie!
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations on State Route 49, 132, and 140 next week in Mariposa County. One-way traffic control from Tiptop-Usona Road to Hirsh Road/Woodland Road for tree work beginning Tuesday, October 18, through Friday, October 21, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Valley Animal Center: Cat in Shelter for Four Years Seeks Special Furever Home

If you love the beauty of sparkling brilliance, then Glitter is your gal!. Glitter (Animal ID: 21340) is a four-year-old orange tabby. She and her siblings were surrendered to Valley Animal Center when they were only four months old. While all of Glitter’s siblings were adopted, she has been in the care of Valley Animal Center since 2018.
FRESNO, CA
thefeather.com

Tori Tarlton crowned Caruthers Queen

Senior Tori Tarlton is crowned Caruthers Fair Queen at the 93rd Annual District Fair, Sept. 28, 2022. Tarlton has grown up attending the event every fall from a young age, but this year she decided to compete upon hearing about her grandma’s entry for queen in 1960. First stage...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Can You Solve the Murder Mystery at Kearney Mansion?

For the second year in a row, the Fresno County Historical Society will host a set of Murder Mystery events at the Kearney Mansion Museum. There will be six sessions starting Oct. 27 and continuing through Halloween night on Oct. 31. “People are always looking for something fun to do...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Vacant for 50 Years, Bank of Italy Building Could Rise Again

Could an iconic downtown Fresno building, vacant for 50 years, find new life?. Several elected leaders, highlighted by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, held a news conference Friday morning touting $88 million in federal funds for Central Valley agriculture programs. The location was the Bank of Italy building at the corners...
FRESNO, CA
Arenacrownsi

A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash site

On Tuesday, the remains of a missing California lady who had been driving down a cliff were discovered. She had been absent for two months. The body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who went missing on August 8, was found Monday in a ravine along with the woman's belongings and the smashed car, according to Selma (Calif.) Police Department Chief Rudy Alcaraz, who spoke to media at a joint news conference with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno voter information guides found in dumpster

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Clerk and other department staff responded to Fresno’s Tower District on Friday where they were told a dumpster had voter material inside of it. At the location, Fresno County recovered about 200 copies of the Fresno County Voter Information Guide and four copies of the State Voter Information […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War

The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.
FRESNO, CA

