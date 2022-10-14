Read full article on original website
Related
Burn Pits 360's 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 held their 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March Saturday morning. The fundraiser was a show of support not only for the organization, but also for a 7-year-old cancer survivor, Julian Galloway. The survivor's large group of supporters refer to themselves as ‘Team Julian’. Galloway comes from a strong line of military men including his father, Lee Galloway who is a CCPD officer.
KIII TV3
Hot weekend in Corpus Christi before fall finally arrives in Texas
A cold front on Monday will drop highs into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will come with rain and thunderstorms for the Coastal Bend.
61st Annual Jazz Festival comes to an end after successful weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The last day has come to enjoy the sights and sounds at the 61st Annual Jazz Festival held at Heritage Park. One performer this year hit the stage for the very first time. Jadon Roberts with the Texas A&M Kingsville jazz band told 3NEWS what inspired him to grow his love for music.
Thank you, Corpus Christi! 3NEWS dominates "Best of the Best" awards
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents made it clear this year that not only is 3NEWS known and trusted, it's also the "Best of the Best." The Corpus Christi Caller-Times' 2022 "Best of the Best" awards results are in, and the 3NEWS team won big in the contest's media categories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alan Holt gives us a look at what to expect at the 61st Texas Jazz Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It'll be warm this weekend, so if you don't want to do a lot of walking to get to the Texas Jazz Festival, and you don't want to pay for parking, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free park-and-ride shuttles all weekend. The...
Medical ropes rescue competition being held on the Lexington
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rescue Competition was in Corpus Christi at the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay Friday for its 45th annual event. It’s a medical ropes rescue competition that was originally intended as a training event. It gives rescue teams the opportunity to come...
KIII TV3
More humidity and heat before next cold front in Corpus Christi
Hot, humid, and mostly dry weekend for Jazz Fest. Our next cold front brings widespread rain and much cooler temperatures our way early next week.
HHM: Why the city of Robstown call themselves 'Cotton Pickers'
But during this Hispanic heritage month, we visit the city of Robstown to tell us why people in the city are proud to call themselves "Cotton Pickers."
IN THIS ARTICLE
La Retama Central Library could potentially get a new look after 40 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022. The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.
54-Year-Old Eutimio Barrera Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Sunday. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the SPID feeder road in Flour Bluff, near Waldron at around 10:30 p.m.
Dancing queen! Leslie Adami snags second at Dancing with the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirteen teams took part in the Real Men Wear Pink Dancing with the Coastal Bend event Thursday night at The Bay Jewel events center in Downtown Corpus Christi in order to raise money in the fight against breast cancer. 3NEWS anchor Leslie Adami was one...
31-Year-Old Stephanie Vallejo Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Wednesday. The crash happened at North Padre Island Drive and Highway 44. The officials stated that a concrete pump truck and a construction vehicle were involved in the collision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CC Jazz Festival returns for a second time this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 61st annual Corpus Christi Jazz Festival returned to Heritage Park with a new look and for the second time in 2022. Festival President, Nick Martinez, spoke with 3NEWS and said there's 53 bands participating along with 56 arts and crafts vendors, and 14 food vendors. Martinez adds, "This is the first time we've ever had two festivals in one year. So, it's amazing to us, we felt we could pull it off and I think we did."
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old crewman from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 6:25 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the Capt Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, stating a crew member had sustained a head injury approximately 30 miles east of Port Aransas.
Emergency road closure near Gabe Lozano golf course starting Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced an emergency closure at the intersection of Horne Road and Old Brownsville Road beginning Friday. Eastbound traffic will have to turn left toward Cliff Maus Drive, then turn right to Bear Lane to get back to Old Brownsville Road because of a wastewater line repair that's right in the middle of those roads.
Report: Did you know the best Indian restaurant in Texas can be found down south?
But Texas is known for its diversity, and with diversity comes some of the best food the world has to offer right in the Lone Star State.
Corpus Christi International Airport improvements take flight soon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport officials said Wednesday it’s going to cost about $17 million to renovate the region's airport. "Construction will basically last the whole calendar year of 2023,” said CCIA Aviation Director Tyler Miller. The federal government is covering 90 percent of...
American GI Forum honors local leaders with bus wrap for Hispanic Heritage Month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American GI Forum celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month this year with the unveiling of a bus wrap that highlights the achievements of various Corpus Christi officials. The forum said the bus wrap will serve as a message of inspiration and motivation to local youth to...
CCISD, TABPHE counteract falling SAT, ACT scores with preparedness classes, tutoring
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Studying for the SAT and ACT can be overwhelming for students, and that's not including the TSI -- the 'Texas Success Initiative' Assessment, which determines a student's readiness for college-level coursework. ACT college admissions scores for the Class of 2022 hit their lowest point in...
TxDOT says wrong-way driver detection system will soon be in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our area has seen its share of wrong-way driver fatalities this month: An 84-year-old woman was killed in one of those crashes, and then a 54-year-old man died in another one just this week. TxDOT officials say they’re looking at putting in wrong-way driver-detection systems...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0