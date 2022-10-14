Read full article on original website
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Bill Belichick News
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night. Kraft, the longtime owner of the Patriots, married his girlfriend, doctor Dana Blumberg, in a surprise wedding in Manhattan on Friday night. A lot of NFL stars were in attendance, from Robert Kraft...
Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’
There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Jim Donovan under weather and won't be radio announcer for Browns vs. Patriots
Browns games have sounded different this season on the team's radio network. Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots will sound even more unusual. The Browns (2-3) announced play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth when they host the Patriots (2-3). Donovan will be...
Photos Show Tom Brady, Patriots Players At Robert Kraft’s Wedding
While you were sleeping, Robert Kraft was getting married — and partying with Tom Brady. The New England Patriots owner married Dana Blumberg on Friday night in New York. Kraft and Blumberg first began dating a few years ago and became engaged earlier this year. Page Six apparently showed...
Patriots Reportedly Won’t Have To Deal With Browns’ New Linebacker
Deion Jones practiced this week for the Browns but reportedly won’t be on the field Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots. Jones, recently acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, is not expected to play in Week 6, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Saturday morning. The 27-year-old linebacker hasn’t played this season due to a shoulder injury but returned to practice this week. He’ll remain on injured reserve until the Browns add him to their 53-man roster.
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ second win with Bailey Zappe at quarterback
Zappe wasn't the only Patriots rookie to have a good day. The Patriots defeated the Browns 38-15 on Sunday in Cleveland. New England improved to 3-3 on the season as rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe moved to 2-0 as a starter in place of the injured Mac Jones. Zappe’s efficient and...
NFL responds to I-Team regarding new Deshaun Watson lawsuit
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned yet another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claiming he pressured her into a sex act when she met him to give him a massage.
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
Mac Jones Injury: Bill Belichick Shares Positive Update On QB
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick has seen progress from injured New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. But he’s not ready to say whether Jones will be able to suit up Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. “Mac, I think, is making good improvement, and we’ll see where he is...
NBC Sports
Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'
It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with Tom Brady.
Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?
The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
First female to score touchdown in Brockton varsity history gifted signed ball from Kraft, Patriots
McKenzie Quinn made New England football history when she plunged into the endzone on October 7, becoming the first female to ever score a touchdown for Brockton Varsity Football. Last week, “The Mighty Quinn” received a personalized gift from a New England football team that knows a thing or two about making history.
What Patriots’ Saturday Roster Moves Mean For Browns Game
The New England Patriots on Saturday ruled out wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Here’s what those moves — and others the team did not make — mean for this Week 6 matchup:. — With Agholor unavailable,...
NFL Fans Dig In On Patriots’ QB Controversy After Bailey Zappe Outing
A storyline that started as a subject for talk radio, and certainly might still be viewed that way for some, has picked up steam in the eyes of many other New England Patriots fans. The play of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has allowed for that to happen. Zappe, who started...
Patriots Elevate Two Offensive Players Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Browns
The New England Patriots might be foreshadowing their offensive game plan against the Cleveland Browns with the practice-squad elevation moves they made Saturday. The Patriots called up two players at key offensive positions by bringing backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey onto the active roster for the Week 6 matchup.
