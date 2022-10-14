ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Bill Belichick News

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night. Kraft, the longtime owner of the Patriots, married his girlfriend, doctor Dana Blumberg, in a surprise wedding in Manhattan on Friday night. A lot of NFL stars were in attendance, from Robert Kraft...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Why Relationship With Mac Jones Has Gone ‘Sideways’

There might be real strain between Mac Jones and the Patriots. Jones clearly was growing increasingly frustrated before suffering a high ankle sprain a few weeks ago. The sophomore quarterback showed similar things as New England’s offense struggled during the summer, and his frustrations continued while the Patriots lumbered to a 1-2 start with him under center.
NFL
NESN

Photos Show Tom Brady, Patriots Players At Robert Kraft’s Wedding

While you were sleeping, Robert Kraft was getting married — and partying with Tom Brady. The New England Patriots owner married Dana Blumberg on Friday night in New York. Kraft and Blumberg first began dating a few years ago and became engaged earlier this year. Page Six apparently showed...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Won’t Have To Deal With Browns’ New Linebacker

Deion Jones practiced this week for the Browns but reportedly won’t be on the field Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots. Jones, recently acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, is not expected to play in Week 6, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Saturday morning. The 27-year-old linebacker hasn’t played this season due to a shoulder injury but returned to practice this week. He’ll remain on injured reserve until the Browns add him to their 53-man roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts

Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Mac Jones Injury: Bill Belichick Shares Positive Update On QB

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick has seen progress from injured New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. But he’s not ready to say whether Jones will be able to suit up Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. “Mac, I think, is making good improvement, and we’ll see where he is...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'

It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
NFL
NESN

Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?

The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
BOSTON, MA
Cleveland.com

‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
NFL
NESN

What Patriots’ Saturday Roster Moves Mean For Browns Game

The New England Patriots on Saturday ruled out wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Here’s what those moves — and others the team did not make — mean for this Week 6 matchup:. — With Agholor unavailable,...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Patriots Elevate Two Offensive Players Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Browns

The New England Patriots might be foreshadowing their offensive game plan against the Cleveland Browns with the practice-squad elevation moves they made Saturday. The Patriots called up two players at key offensive positions by bringing backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey onto the active roster for the Week 6 matchup.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy