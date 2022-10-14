ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

Kickapoo sweeps Bolivar on the volleyball court

By Dan Lindblad
 3 days ago

BOLIVAR, Mo. — As the volleyball district tournaments approach, every team wants momentum.

Kickapoo has plenty of that at the moment.

The Volleychiefs swept the Liberators 25-9 ,25-16, 25-16 to win the match on Thursday night in Bolivar.

The win pushes Kickapoo to 25-8 on the season.

It’s the third straight 3-0 sweep for Kickapoo.

The Volleychiefs will close the season at Central on Monday, Bolivar hosts Parkview and then travels to Stockton.

