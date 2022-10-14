ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Gulf fish pecan, crawfish boudin balls and ramen: Best things we ate this week

This one was a bit of a splurge, but Eliza’s Gulf fish pecan is worth it. The large, flaky drum filet was perfectly cooked, lightly pan-fried and covered with a luscious deep-brown meunière sauce and roasted pecans. It came with a simple but delicious oven-roasted okra and a side of crispy Brabant potatoes that had a subtle hint of rosemary. The price is on the higher end at $38, but worth it for the delicious dish that comes with the lovely service and atmosphere at Eliza Restaurant.
archiscene.net

Discover The Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana designed by EskewDumezRipple

EskewDumezRipple have revealed their design for the Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. People visiting the neighboring Botanic Gardens, Rural Life Museum, Louisiana State University (LSU) AgCenter, and other community and cultural venues will be served by the new Welcome Center. The 28,625-square-foot facility will detail the history of the Burden family and the Burden property, one of the largest donations ever made to LSU and the surrounding community, and will provide visitors with an overview of the many destinations scattered throughout the 440-acre property in the heart of Louisiana’s capital city. Discover more after the jump.
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge Tex-Mex restaurant marks six decades in business

Serving old school Tex-Mex from unassuming digs on Airline Highway, El Rio Grande Restaurant marks its 60th anniversary this Monday, a notable accomplishment amid Baton Rouge’s ever expanding culinary landscape. Known for homemade enchiladas and tamales, and secret menu items ordered by die-hard fans, the restaurant was founded by...
brproud.com

Southern University releases homecoming week festivities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University A&M College homecoming is back and in full effect. Students can celebrate homecoming starting Sunday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 23 with activities throughout the week. Homecoming day is Saturday, Oct. 22 and the Jaguars will go up against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m.
WAFB

26th Annual Boo at the Zoo kicks off at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo Saturday, October 22 through Sunday, October 30. According to officials, the zoo will have thousands of mini pumpkins flooding the pavilion area provided by the Capital City Produce Pumpkin Patch. Children ages 12 and under will be invited to take one free mini pumpkin.
WAFB

Weekend warming, then a cold blast next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The warming trend continues into the weekend with mainly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Sunday will also be mostly sunny but with just a few more passing clouds and a slight chance, less than 20%, of an afternoon shower, with highs still in the upper 80s.
brproud.com

City replaces parking meters in Downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s out with the old and in with the new as Baton Rouge replaces outdated parking meters with solar-powered parking kiosks throughout downtown. East Baton Rouge Parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong says the current meters are from the 60s–causing them to break easily and...
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
