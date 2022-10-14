EskewDumezRipple have revealed their design for the Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. People visiting the neighboring Botanic Gardens, Rural Life Museum, Louisiana State University (LSU) AgCenter, and other community and cultural venues will be served by the new Welcome Center. The 28,625-square-foot facility will detail the history of the Burden family and the Burden property, one of the largest donations ever made to LSU and the surrounding community, and will provide visitors with an overview of the many destinations scattered throughout the 440-acre property in the heart of Louisiana’s capital city. Discover more after the jump.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO