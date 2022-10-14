Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
City of Donaldsonville to host stroll event Dec. 10 at Louisiana Square
A Christmas tree lighting, a visit from Santa Claus, shopping, food, and beverages can all be enjoyed Dec. 10 in the historic district of Donaldsonville along Louisiana Square. The City of Donaldsonville announced The Stroll on the Square event will be in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue, which is...
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
SU homecoming: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jags have a week of festivities planned for their ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’ homecoming during the week of October 16-23. SUNDAY’S EVENTS:. ROAD CLOSURE: Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. from 2-8 p.m. Sounds of Praise Ecumenical...
theadvocate.com
Gulf fish pecan, crawfish boudin balls and ramen: Best things we ate this week
This one was a bit of a splurge, but Eliza’s Gulf fish pecan is worth it. The large, flaky drum filet was perfectly cooked, lightly pan-fried and covered with a luscious deep-brown meunière sauce and roasted pecans. It came with a simple but delicious oven-roasted okra and a side of crispy Brabant potatoes that had a subtle hint of rosemary. The price is on the higher end at $38, but worth it for the delicious dish that comes with the lovely service and atmosphere at Eliza Restaurant.
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
LSU Reveille
B Smoke: An up-and-coming artist brings his work to life in Baton Rouge
When walking around the LSU campus, you might come across circular objects that have a sticker of a smiley face with stitches on it. New Iberia native Brennan Williams, also known as B Smoke, is a senior majoring in art, who creates out-of-the-box art by drawing, spray painting and tattooing.
archiscene.net
Discover The Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana designed by EskewDumezRipple
EskewDumezRipple have revealed their design for the Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. People visiting the neighboring Botanic Gardens, Rural Life Museum, Louisiana State University (LSU) AgCenter, and other community and cultural venues will be served by the new Welcome Center. The 28,625-square-foot facility will detail the history of the Burden family and the Burden property, one of the largest donations ever made to LSU and the surrounding community, and will provide visitors with an overview of the many destinations scattered throughout the 440-acre property in the heart of Louisiana’s capital city. Discover more after the jump.
brproud.com
Gonzales Christmas Parade cancels music on floats and vehicles this year
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — New rules have been put into place, due to inappropriate music, no floats or vehicles will be allowed to play music in this year’s Gonzales Christmas Parade. “You should have a moral compass, that automatically tells you that certain music is inappropriate,” says the...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
NOLA.com
107 years later, the Brookhill ferry: 'It's kind of magical to find a sunken ship'
Downtown Baton Rouge offers an impressive vista of the "Father of Waters". Most folks who take a moment to appreciate the view stand atop the levee, gazing out onto the water and at the new Mississippi River Bridge. They watch the giant barges slowly make their way. Patrick Ford is...
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge Tex-Mex restaurant marks six decades in business
Serving old school Tex-Mex from unassuming digs on Airline Highway, El Rio Grande Restaurant marks its 60th anniversary this Monday, a notable accomplishment amid Baton Rouge’s ever expanding culinary landscape. Known for homemade enchiladas and tamales, and secret menu items ordered by die-hard fans, the restaurant was founded by...
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
brproud.com
Southern University releases homecoming week festivities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University A&M College homecoming is back and in full effect. Students can celebrate homecoming starting Sunday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 23 with activities throughout the week. Homecoming day is Saturday, Oct. 22 and the Jaguars will go up against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 4 p.m.
26th Annual Boo at the Zoo kicks off at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo Saturday, October 22 through Sunday, October 30. According to officials, the zoo will have thousands of mini pumpkins flooding the pavilion area provided by the Capital City Produce Pumpkin Patch. Children ages 12 and under will be invited to take one free mini pumpkin.
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
Weekend warming, then a cold blast next week
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The warming trend continues into the weekend with mainly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Sunday will also be mostly sunny but with just a few more passing clouds and a slight chance, less than 20%, of an afternoon shower, with highs still in the upper 80s.
brproud.com
City replaces parking meters in Downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s out with the old and in with the new as Baton Rouge replaces outdated parking meters with solar-powered parking kiosks throughout downtown. East Baton Rouge Parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong says the current meters are from the 60s–causing them to break easily and...
Fire reported at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish experiences real estate woes for shelter relocation, construction
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) — As Ascension Parish has grown in population, so has the number of animals in shelters. The parish wants to expand its shelters, but high prices in real estate have caused quite a problem. Animals at Cara’s House will soon be getting a new $6 million...
