Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances

For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Aloha Shirt Festival – Fashion Week Hawaii

October 13-15, 2022 at Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa (Hawaii Island) This unique exhibit of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement, the Aloha Shirt, will take you through the history, artistry and production of our most beloved and treasured clothing item of Hawaii. Over sixty items are in this collection that includes sketches, swatches and advertisements help tell the story of how the “Aloha” shirt has come to make it’s mark in the fashion world!
HAWAII STATE
wanderingwheatleys.com

Hiking the Waihe'e Ridge Trail in Maui

The Waihe’e Ridge Trail is an excellent 2.5-mile hike located in North Maui with an elevation of 1,563 feet. Even though the Waihe’e Ridge Trail trail is not long, its difficulty is moderate as it is steep, but the views are incredibly rewarding. The Waihe’e Valley has views...
TRAVEL
hawaiinewsnow.com

This weekend's open house listing with Locations (October 15, 2022)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations Hawaii, visit www.locationshawaii.com. Check out this week’s weekly open house listings with Locations! With nearly 250 agents and five offices...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

Locals Share Spine-Chilling Ghost Stories, Just in Time for Halloween

Growing up in Hawaiʻi, we learned not to take home lava rocks from Hawai‘i Island, were told of the legend of Morgan’s Corner, and knew to lie down and not look up if we heard the sounds of drums approaching in the dead of night. And while many of us may never have a run-in with a restless spirit or angry Pele, plenty of people say they have. And that likely includes some of your own co-workers, neighbors, cousins, or just people you walk past every day.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Panics. Not Enough Tourists. Diversification Never Happened.

Many in Hawaii travel are worried about the latest visitor statistics and data just starting to come in about our fast-cooling and non-diversified economy. It’s becoming increasingly evident that managing tourism may not be as big an issue as was thought a month ago. Wasn’t it just yesterday that people were complaining about too many tourists? And well, now, to be honest, we hear that far less frequently.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
HAWAII STATE

