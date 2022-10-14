Read full article on original website
KITV.com
First Hawaii rowing team -- in 50 Years -- headed to international rowing competition
HONOLULU (KITV-4) The first team to represent Hawaii on the international rowing stage in 50 years is leaving for one of the biggest competitions in the world. Ikaika Hawaii says by going to this national regatta they hope to inspire great youth paddlers from throughout Hawaii to explore rowing as a pathway to college and possibly scholarships.
Reject The Aloha Stadium Plan In Favor Of UH Manoa
To play on a famous line from a popular Hollywood film from 1989, if they build it, will they come?. More specifically, if the state of Hawaii rebuilds Aloha Stadium, will tens of thousands of football fans fill the seats to cheer on the Rainbow Warriors as in days of old?
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new state funding, UH nursing programs will bring on dozens of clinical instructors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Help is coming to University of Hawaii’s over-stretched nursing programs. Gov. David Ige announced the release of $1.75 million to fund 39 positions for new clinical instructors. The part-time teaching positions will be filled by full-time nurses who are supplementing their clinical income by giving students...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii's primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as 'personal piggy bank'.
thisweekhawaii.com
Aloha Shirt Festival – Fashion Week Hawaii
October 13-15, 2022 at Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa (Hawaii Island) This unique exhibit of Hawaii’s enduring fashion statement, the Aloha Shirt, will take you through the history, artistry and production of our most beloved and treasured clothing item of Hawaii. Over sixty items are in this collection that includes sketches, swatches and advertisements help tell the story of how the “Aloha” shirt has come to make it’s mark in the fashion world!
Hawaii high school football scores from Oct. 14, 2022
Hawaii high school football scores from Friday.
wanderingwheatleys.com
Hiking the Waihe’e Ridge Trail in Maui
The Waihe’e Ridge Trail is an excellent 2.5-mile hike located in North Maui with an elevation of 1,563 feet. Even though the Waihe’e Ridge Trail trail is not long, its difficulty is moderate as it is steep, but the views are incredibly rewarding. The Waihe’e Valley has views...
Study: Average job seeker in Hawaii admits lying on their resume
Are you lying on your resume?
hawaiinewsnow.com
This weekend’s open house listing with Locations (October 15, 2022)
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations Hawaii, visit www.locationshawaii.com. Check out this week’s weekly open house listings with Locations! With nearly 250 agents and five offices...
honolulumagazine.com
Locals Share Spine-Chilling Ghost Stories, Just in Time for Halloween
Growing up in Hawaiʻi, we learned not to take home lava rocks from Hawai‘i Island, were told of the legend of Morgan’s Corner, and knew to lie down and not look up if we heard the sounds of drums approaching in the dead of night. And while many of us may never have a run-in with a restless spirit or angry Pele, plenty of people say they have. And that likely includes some of your own co-workers, neighbors, cousins, or just people you walk past every day.
Avian malaria causing Maui birds to drop dramatically
Avian malaria has caused forest birds to drop dramatically over the past few decades.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Panics. Not Enough Tourists. Diversification Never Happened.
Many in Hawaii travel are worried about the latest visitor statistics and data just starting to come in about our fast-cooling and non-diversified economy. It’s becoming increasingly evident that managing tourism may not be as big an issue as was thought a month ago. Wasn’t it just yesterday that people were complaining about too many tourists? And well, now, to be honest, we hear that far less frequently.
LIST: Best dumpling spots to check out on Maui
Trip Advisor ranks the best dumplings within a region and came out with their list of best dumpling spots on Maui for Oct. 2022.
KITV.com
"As accessible as ordering a pizza." | Fentanyl deaths rapidly rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii freshman Cal Epstein was just 18-years-old when he died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 -- a devastating loss to his close-knit family still struggling to cope with the reality of what's become a public health crisis throughout the nation. Just days after returning home...
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
Comic book film "Lumpia with a Vengeance" celebrates Filipino superhero. 'She left her mark': Dozens gather to remember woman brutally murdered by estranged husband. Teresita Canilao worked for many years at the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu and the Filipino community she served bid her aloha.
Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
mauinow.com
Pulelehua developer to prioritize affordable units in first phase of West Maui project
Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the Maui County Council is in receipt of Bill 152, that will help to subsidize shovel-ready development of 100 affordable units in Pulelehua, planned for West Maui. “I am excited to share this good news for West Maui working families,” said Mayor Victorino in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the larger quake came just 24 seconds before a 4.6-magnitude quake. Both were centered...
