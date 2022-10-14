Read full article on original website
Related
Green Bay Packers Decide on Aaron Rodgers' Status vs. Jets
Rodgers was injured last week at the end of the contest.
CBS Sports
Steelers vs. Buccaneers: Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett as rookie QB gets evaluated for concussion
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Steelers following an injury to Kenny Pickett. Pickett exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sustaining a hit by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Pickett is questionable to return as he gets evaluated for a concussion.
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
CBS Sports
Jets' Sauce Gardner: Undergoing evaluation
Gardner exited Sunday's game against the Packers to be evaluated for a head injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Gardner jogged to the locker room after a collision with one of Green Bay's wide receivers during the second half, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. With the Jets currently up 27-10 late in the fourth quarter, expect cornerback Michael Carter to likely finish out the remainder of this contest.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Suiting up vs. Baltimore
The Giants elevated Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It will be the third consecutive week Johnson is active for the Giants and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. The 28-year-old receiver has three receptions for 35 yards on three targets through two games this season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Adam Trautman: Suffers foot injury Sunday
Trautman exited Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a foot injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Trautman was rolled up on in the second quarter and needed assistance to get to the sideline. After visiting the blue medical tent, he emerged without a shoe on his left foot and was carted to the locker room. It's unclear if Trautman will be able to return, but if he doesn't he'll end Week 6 with one catch (on one target) for eight yards.
CBS Sports
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Will be primary backup in Week 6
Ehlinger will be active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars and will serve as the primary backup to Matt Ryan, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 reports. Nick Foles has been operating as the backup to Ryan through the first five weeks of the season, but Foles will be inactive Sunday, paving the way for Ehlinger to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan. Per Chappell, this isn't seen as a threat to Ryan's starting gig, but it does indicate that the Colts won't hesitate to see what Ehlinger can do if the team's offense continues to struggle.
Instant analysis after Jets pull off huge win in Lambeau over Packers
Looks like the Jets have arrived and the excuses are no more. There was no backup quarterback for folks to use to try and discredit a Jets win. This was Aaron Rodgers, the MVP of the last two seasons. This was also a game in Lambeau Field. The Jets knocked off the Green Bay Packers, 27-10, and have won three straight for the first time 2010, which, as we know, was the last time the Jets reached the playoffs. Here’s some quick thoughts and game balls from the now 4-2 New York Jets.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two targets in Week 6 win
Conklin caught one of two targets for 16 yards and added a one-yard rush in Sunday's 27-10 win over Green Bay. Conklin had one less yard and the same number of targets as C.J. Uzomah. Each of the top two tight ends saw minimal involvement as pass catchers as New York rode its running game and defense to a win at Lambeau Field. Conklin's rushing yard came as the Jets joined the recent trend of sneaking with their tight end from under center to keep its quarterback from taking a hit.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: No injury designation
Edmunds doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs. Edmunds was sidelined for Week 5 due to a hamstring injury he suffered during Week 4. However, he'll be back in action Sunday after returning to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and progressing to full participation Friday. Through his first four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker totaled 26 tackles, one sack and one pass defense while playing nearly every defensive snap in the middle of Buffalo's defense.
CBS Sports
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Best game of season
Tonyan caught 10 of 12 targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Jets. Tonyan was Green Bay's best offensive playmaker during another underwhelming team performance. The tight end led the Packers in all major receiving categories, turning in comfortably his best performance of the early season. With wideouts Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle) all banged up, Tonyan represents a reliable target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers going into Week 7's matchup versus the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official designation...
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week
Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
CBS Sports
Jets vs. Packers score, takeaways: New York stifles Aaron Rodgers, sinks Green Bay for third straight win
Two long-standing trends -- the Packers' run of avoiding losing streaks and the Jets' inability to string together a three-game winning streak -- have come to an end as New York snapped Green Bay's 15-game, regular-season winning streak at Lambeau Field with a 27-10 win Sunday. The Jets have their first three-game winning streak since Weeks 10-12 in the 2019 season.
CBS Sports
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Gets injury tag for Week 6
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Higbee (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the tight end is expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The Rams are giving questionable designations to both of their top pass catchers in Higbee and wideout Cooper...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Heavily involved
Moore recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks. Moore tied for the team lead in targets with Zach Ertz, though Marquise Brown (ankle) was forced to exit the game prematurely. As has typically been the case, Moore worked primarily in the short areas of the field. However, he did rack up yards after the catch on two occasions to tally receptions of 26 and 16 yards. Moore should remain heavily involved in the offense even with the return of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) so long as Marquise Brown (ankle) is forced to miss Thursday's Week 7 matchup against the Saints.
CBS Sports
49ers' Willie Snead: Suiting up Sunday
Snead is active Sunday against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Snead was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. He was active for the team's Week 4 contest against the Rams, but he never played a down.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
Comments / 0