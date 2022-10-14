ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bug infestation leads to the discovery of a body in a Williamsbridge apartment

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BziFf_0iYLM7Sy00

A resident of a Williamsbridge apartment building tried to report a bug infestation and a strange odor to her case manager and the police. She says little was done, until a body was found in one of the apartments.

In July, Lauren Facciola, a nurse and mother of a 7-year-old, had heard screams and fighting in the apartment above her. In the following weeks, funky smells began to spook the residents.

Starting in late July, swarms of bugs filled Facciola’s Williamsbridge apartment. An infected bug bite Facciola suffered even landed her in the hospital.

Residents of 3830 White Plains Road knew something was seriously wrong, that “… something was dead in the building,” says Facciola.

On July 29, Facciola reached out to her case manager at Project Renewal, a nonprofit that houses people with mental illness and substance abuse issues. They rent eight apartments in the building, including the apartment in question.

"I reported it, and nobody listened,” said the angry mother. “That was the most frustrating part.”

Facciola called police multiple times. She says they did visit more than once and said they would have to talk to a supervisor, but no further action was taken.

Three weeks later, police say they found a body in the apartment. Finally, on Sept. 9, the apartment was cleaned out.

Facciola described the situation inside to News 12.

"The body was like melted into the mattress, so the bugs, the maggots, the roaches, were embedded in the mattress – they were already in the walls – they're still in the walls."

Project Renewal says they were not alerted until Aug. 17, the day the body was found, and Project Renewal says they paid a home visit and building maintenance sent an exterminator to the building multiple times.

"As much as we wanted to do more, there's nothing we could do more when it comes to a body and a police matter,” said a spokesperson from building maintenance.

Facciola requested a transfer to a different building. With News 12’s help, she finally got the green light from Project Renewal in late September.

News 12 reached out to police for a response to the allegation that they were called multiple times to investigate the odor and didn’t take action. We have not heard back yet.

Comments / 19

DAMIEN THORN
2d ago

So in JULY, when they heard SCREAMS, why didn't anyone call the POLICE to report it!!!???🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏻

Reply
9
April spring
1d ago

Sad nobody listens anymore or cares, All should be reprimanded in their professionalism, This world is on it’s way out, Professions that once care no longer does, those that say that they are going to do this and that for the world , and people follow them to fix things when they are like you and I, Chasing after the wind but God’s Kingdom is getting ready to fix it all and the Wicked ones are going Psalms 37:10,11 fulfillment will be accomplished

Reply
2
Related
Daily News

Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in Queens expressway crash

A 20-year-old driver was killed and his passenger critically hurt in a Queens expressway crash early Sunday, cops said. The driver was headed north on the Clearview Expressway in a 2007 Honda Accord when he veered into a center guardrail on the overpass above 73rd Ave. about 2:15 a.m., police said. He then careened back across all the lanes and struck a tree on the right shoulder. The impact ...
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video

NEW YORK, NY – A man carrying $17,000 in cash was attacked from behind in broad daylight, dragged, and robbed by an unknown suspect on Thursday in Queens. New York City Police Department detectives said the 66-year-old man was walking along 71st Street on Thursday prior to the attack. The man attempted to thwart his attack but was punched, kicked, and dragged before he was forced to give up the bag containing a large amount of cash. The incident was captured on video, which was released today by the NYPD. After taking the bag of money, the suspect entered a The post NYC Man Jumped in $17k Broad Daylight Robbery Caught on Video appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man dies after crashing Harley Davidson motorcycle in Bronx parking lot

A man testing out a motorcycle in a Bronx parking lot died after slamming the Harley Davidson into a metal barricade, cops said Sunday. The 58-year-old victim was zipping south along Park Drive, nearing the exit to the massive Orchard Beach parking lot about 6:50 p.m. Friday when the 2012 sportster struck the barricade, which had been put up to separate the left and right south-bound lanes, ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Man shoved into path of oncoming Bronx subway train by wild-eyed stranger, saved by good Samaritans

A 26-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was shoved into the path of an oncoming Bronx subway train in an unprovoked attack from a wild-eyed stranger, cops said Sunday. Shocked witnesses pulled the victim to safety just in time. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect, dressed in a bubble jacket and white-and-black patterned pants, pacing back and forth on the ...
BRONX, NY
Register Citizen

Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Man found shot and ran over by car, dead: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 33-year-old man was found run over by a car with gunshot wound Saturday morning in the Bronx, police said. Around 8 a.m., police went to a call in front of 970 Kelly Street. When they arrived at the location, police said they found the victim unresponsive and unconscious with a […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Wakefield: Two Arrested in Major Seizure of “Rainbow Fentanyl” Pills and Powdered Fentanyl

Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of around 300,000 fentanyl pills, in assorted colors, and another 20 pounds (10 kilos) of fentanyl in powdered form from a drug stash location in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, according to Bridget G. Brennan, special narcotics prosecutor at the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Large apartment fire displaces dozens of people in Passaic

An overnight fire in an apartment building in Passaic has displaced 67 people – including 15 children. The building is located on Madison Street. Officials say the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread to the entire building. Part of the roof collapsed into the third floor.
PASSAIC, NJ
News 12

News 12

113K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy