Jersey Proud: Marking 44 years since HBO broadcasted incarcerated Newark boxer James Scott

A Newark native who served time in prison made boxing history 44 years ago this week.

James Scott served time in Rahway State Prison for armed robbery in 1968.

According to the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame , Scott sent a letter while in prison to a former boxer who headed his own boxing group in Miami.

Scott moved to Florida when he was paroled in 1973 and boxed under the group.

Scott was arrested again in 1975 for murder and armed robbery. He was found guilty of armed robbery the next year.

When he was at Rahway State Prison again, he helped to form the Rahway State Boxing Association.

Scott’s boxing matches became so well known, a boxer promoter was able to pit him against the No. 1 ranked contender in the light heavyweight division, Eddie Gregory.

HBO broadcasted the fight — which took place at the prison — on Oct. 12, 1978. Scott came out victorious.

The New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame says Scott was convicted of murder in 1981 and received a life sentence. He was released on parole in 2015.

He was inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012.

He died in 2018 at 70 years old.