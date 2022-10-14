ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Jersey Proud: Marking 44 years since HBO broadcasted incarcerated Newark boxer James Scott

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdwsn_0iYLM5hW00

A Newark native who served time in prison made boxing history 44 years ago this week.

James Scott served time in Rahway State Prison for armed robbery in 1968.

According to the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame , Scott sent a letter while in prison to a former boxer who headed his own boxing group in Miami.

Scott moved to Florida when he was paroled in 1973 and boxed under the group.

Scott was arrested again in 1975 for murder and armed robbery. He was found guilty of armed robbery the next year.

When he was at Rahway State Prison again, he helped to form the Rahway State Boxing Association.

Scott’s boxing matches became so well known, a boxer promoter was able to pit him against the No. 1 ranked contender in the light heavyweight division, Eddie Gregory.

HBO broadcasted the fight — which took place at the prison — on Oct. 12, 1978. Scott came out victorious.

The New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame says Scott was convicted of murder in 1981 and received a life sentence. He was released on parole in 2015.

He was inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012.

He died in 2018 at 70 years old.

Comments / 4

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder KO’s Helenius!

By Ken Hissner: At the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, over Fox PPV, Tom Brown presented in the Main Event former Olympian and WBC World Heavyweight champ Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder scored a first round knockout over Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius. In the co-feature former IBF World Super Middle champ Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and former WBC World Super Middle champ Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NJ Family Buries Rising Basketball Star Killed in After School Shooting

Final goodbyes were said in New Jersey for a rising high school basketball star killed by gun violence before he could live out his dream. Family and friends buried Letrell Duncan on Saturday, almost two weeks after the 16-year-old was shot and killed near a family grocery store and schools in East Orange. He was considered one of the top 10 basketball recruits in the state.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

Funeral held for East Orange basketball star killed by gun violence

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was a final goodbye Saturday for a New Jersey teen, whose life was tragically cut short due to gun violence.Family, friends and community leaders gathered in East Orange for the wake and funeral of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan. The high school sophomore and standout basketball player was shot and killed on Oct. 3 while walking home school.READ MORE: $10,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of East Orange teenager Letrell DuncanDuncan was remembered as an impressive young man who was loved by many.READ MORE: Grandmother of Letrell Duncan, teen shot to death near school in East Orange, calls on President Biden to help stop violenceLocal leaders are using this difficult time to call for unity and peace."He was outstanding. He was a good kid," coach Jerome Miller said. "I've watched him play biddy ball through high school. I'm gonna miss him.""We're all going to band together to support his family, support our community," Mayor Ted Green said.No arrests have been made in the case.
Vibe

Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New Jersey

Tsu Surf has been arrested on federal charges. According to FOX 5, the rapper was detained by law enforcement at a New Jersey home on Thursday (Oct. 14). More from VIBE.comGeechi Gotti Crowned Best Battle Rapper Of 2021Premiere: Newark's Chad B Spreads Ghetto Gospel In His "Think About It" VideoTsu Surf Calls On Sy Ari Da Kid, AR-AB & More For His '2:00AM' Mixtape The battle rapper, legally known as Rahjon Cox, was at the home with an unnamed woman when the U.S Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force surrounded the location. Cox, 32, attempted to escape the house but...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap

John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Star East Orange Campus High School basketball player murdered

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange community is grieving the death of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, a star basketball player at East Orange Campus High School, where he was a sophomore. According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and East Orange Police Department, on Oct. 3 at approximately 3:15...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.

THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
CLIFTON, NJ
News 12

News 12

113K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy