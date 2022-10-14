ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees to send Nestor Cortes to pitch for Game 2

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xojO4_0iYLM3w400

The Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the mound Friday for Game 2 against the Guardians.

News 12’s Pat O’Keefe has more on how the pitcher is feeling about his first postseason start.

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees
MLive

Why the New York Yankees all crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday’s American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the Players’ Tribune that gave some insight into his...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 12

Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died

A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
CORAM, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation

NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

113K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy